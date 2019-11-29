Best Black Friday Xbox One X deals in 2019

Black Friday is here, which means you can score some of the best Xbox One X and Xbox One S Black Friday deals.

Xbox One X or Xbox One S console bundles are on sale; the best Xbox One games are on sale and Xbox One controllers or accessories are on sale. Whether you're getting an Xbox for the first time or augmenting your current console, you can find some deeply discounted gear on our Xbox One Black Friday deals page.

Cyber Monday will soon be here, too, so the deals won't stop after Black Friday ends. Furthermore, recent tariffs mean that consoles will be taxed an extra 15% starting on December 15. The time to take advantage of the best Xbox One Black Friday deals, therefore, is now.

For the best sales on gaming hardware and software, be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals.

Top 5 Black Friday Xbox One X deals right now

Xbox One Black Friday deals available now

Xbox One Black Friday Bundle Deals

All Digital Xbox One S Bundle: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you three games for less than $200. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Best Buy offers it for the same price. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox One X: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. Best buy also has it on sale at this price. View Deal

Xbox One X Black Friday Game Deals

The Division 2: was $59.99 now $12 @ Amazon

The Division 2's looter-shooter action has never been cheaper to get into. Solid graphics and squad-based gameplay make this a great grab for you and some friends to buy and play together.View Deal

Borderlands 3: was $59.99 now $27.99 @ Amazon

Borderlands 3 likely contains more zany characters and humor than you can handle, but if you're brave and want to dive into the wacky first-person-shooter fun, it's never been more affordable to do so.View Deal

Gears 5 for Xbox One : was $59.99 now $24.99 @ Amazon

If you want to add a new big, beautiful, and bold game to your library, Gears 5 is your best bet. Amazon currently has Coalition’s new third-person shooter on sale for $24.99 ($35). View Deal

WWE 2K20: was $59.99 now $27 @ Amazon

WWE 2K20's roster is packed with WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers, and NXT’s best. Step inside the ring with your favorite sports entertainers now for just $29.99 ($30 off). The PS4 version is also on sale for the same price. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ Microsoft

For one low monthly fee, you get Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games. For a limited time, discover new favorite games for just $1 a month.

View Deal

Xbox One Black Friday Accessory Deals

Astro A10 Wireless Headset: was $119.99 now $99.99 @ Best Buy

With high-quality sound and up to 10-hours of battery life, the Astro A10 lets you immerse yourself in the game. Best Buy now has it on sale for $20 off.View Deal

Xbox One Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. For a limited time, you can snag one for $20 off. View Deal

Xbox One Controller (White): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Xbox One wireless controller works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39 at Amazon. View Deal

Xbox Controller (Armed Forces II SE): was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

This Armed Forces II Special Edition Xbox One wireless controller works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. Get it for $20 off. View Deal

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon

Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $200 off at Amazon.View Deal