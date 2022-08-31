WWE Clash at the Castle live stream: Start time, how to watch online and card

Is change in the air when you watch the WWE Clash at the Castle live streams online? The second premium live event under Triple H's creative team could (if recent rumors come true) shake up those dual world championships around Roman Reigns' massive shoulders.

Clash at the castle start time and date • Date: Saturday (Sept. 3)

• Special start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• Kickoff show time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

While many believe Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign is going to hold strong, there have been whispers that one or both belts could be taken off of him sooner than we might expect. And, to be honest, such a moment could really go far to help "make" challenger Drew McIntyre a bigger deal. That said, there has been no signs that the stakes for the match — which is currently for both belts — is changing.

As for the women's division, underdog SmackDown champ Liv Morgan is fighting from below against challenger Shayna Baszler. While it seems like the story will be "Liv pulls it out again, somehow," this does feel like a potential huge moment in Baszler's career. Especially since Triple H booked her so dominantly in NXT.

The other big women's match is the 3 vs 3 match where Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka take on the three women who just showed up at SummerSlam: Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The latter seem more likely to win.

How to watch Clash at the Castle live streams from anywhere on Earth

How to watch Clash at the Castle live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, Clash at the Castle live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

Clash at the Castle live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch Clash at the Castle in the U.S. is with Peacock. WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Clash at the Castle live streams in the UK

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Clash at the Castle live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland recently. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

Clash at the Castle live streams in Australia

Clash at the Castle begins at 3 a.m. AEST, though the kickoff show starts at 2 a.m. AEST.

Australia is still watching Clash at the Castle streams on the WWE Network.

Clash at the Castle card

Our predicted winners are in bold

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus

vs. Sheamus Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day