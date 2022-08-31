AEW All Out 2022 live stream, start time, card and how to watch online

When you tune into watch the AEW All Out 2022 live streams, you will probably do so with a fair bit of confusion and concern. Because, less than two weeks before All Out, we got the AEW world championship match early — and it didn't go as many would have planned.

AEW All Out start time Date: Sunday (September 4)

Time: AEW All Out begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST

Watch on: Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Fite TV (opens in new tab) abroad

Interim champ Jon Moxley absolutely squashed linear champ CM Punk to become the undisputed AEW World Champion. Punk appeared to re-injure himself in the process, but many noted that it wasn't the same foot that he injured after his title win over Adam "Hangman" Page.

This leads yours truly, and others, to think there's some surprise coming. We will likely learn the future of the AEW world title picture on Dynamite tonight. A Punk vs Mox rematch is the favorite among the gossips online, but there's a lot of confusion as to how that would happen. Is Punk owed a rematch? Would he in kayfabe be healthy?

For the sake of the booking, there's also the question of Punk's inevitable heel turn. If it happens at All Out, this all being in Chicago, the big question is "how do you get Punk's home town fans to boo him?" The answer, we think, is the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The other big match is the AEW Trios Tournament finals. We'll update this after the participants are announced, but it feels like The Elite will fight the Dark Order in this match.

Elsewhere on the card, Jade Cargill will likely plow through Athena to defend her TBS championship. The injured Thunder Rosa will not compete, and the AEW Interim Women's World Champion will be decided in a four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since Storm was the rumored winner back when Rosa was going to fight her, that seems like the direction this match goes. Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho isn't technically a fight for the custody of Daniel Garcia, though it should be.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship is being defended by Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, aka Swerve In Our Glory, as they take on Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Everybody loves The Acclaimed, but everyone also loves to bask in Lee's glory.

How to watch AEW All Out 2022 live streams in the U.S.

The thing about non-WWE PPVs is that they always cost more. AEW All Out 2022 is no exception, going for $50. You can order an All Out live stream from the Bleacher Report (opens in new tab) app.

The Bleacher Report app has apps on Roku and mobile devices, and can be watched on the web. Bleacher Report's Fire TV app is there, and they finally added an Apple tvOS app.

AEW All Out 2022 live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

So, herein lies the point where many American fans will wonder "what the heck!?" International fans have a different solution. Cheaper rates — which often vary based around conversions — are found in Canada, the UK and Australia.

Specifically, Fite TV (opens in new tab) is selling AEW All Out 2022 live streams.

AEW All Out 2022 match card and predictions

