Wolves vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

It’s a sign of just how close this season is that Wolves, in 13th, are still only three points above the relegation zone and will be wary. Leeds sit in a much more straightforward position, they are in the relegation zone and need to start improving as soon as possible if they are to avoid a return to the championship.

Wolves vs Leeds live stream date, time, channels The Wolves vs Leeds live stream takes place Saturday, March 18.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (March 19)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Both of these sides have sacked the manager who started the season and appointed replacements from Spain to retain their Premier League status. Julien Lopetegui has had time now to get his feet under the desk at Wolves while Javi Gracia of Leeds is still just a few games into the job but there is no time for settling it. With both sides having only won one game in their last five, this is an opportunity for both to shoot up the table and send a rival down the table. The Wolves vs Leeds live stream could be decisive this season.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds live stream anywhere

The Wolves vs Leeds live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.



Wolves vs Leeds live streams by country

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.





How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in the UK

Wolves vs Leeds kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Wolves vs Leeds) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Leeds live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leeds stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Leeds live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Wolves vs Leeds preview

This is the first of a five-game stretch that could define Wolves’ season. With the visit of Leeds, and trips to Nottm Forest and Leicester, Julen Lopetegui’s side will have a big impact on the relegation battle in one way or another. The joint-lowest scorers in the competition this season, Wolves have serious problems at the top end of the pitch. In fact, until Hwang Hee-Chan scored in the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend it had been a whole year since a Wolves striker last scored a Premier League goal. This is a team though with plenty of merits. Captain Ruben Neves is a Portugal international and one of the best midfielders in the league while wingers Pedro Neto and Adama Traore are more than a handful for any fullback. January signing Pablo Sarabia could return from injury but striker Diego Costa and defender Hugo Bueno are both ruled out.

In his three Premier League games as Leeds manager, Javi Gracia has tasted victory, a draw, and a defeat. Now he has the chance to lay down a marker for his reign and after a spirited 2-2 stalemate with a bouncing Brighton, his players will be up for it. Leeds have won the fewest games of any Premier League side so far this season (five) and have struggled on their travels in particular with their only away victory a remarkable win against Liverpool. Despite this, they remain only a point away from safety so can’t let their heads drop. Traveling to leaders Arsenal after this match, they can’t afford to miss the opportunity in front of them at Molineux. Top scorer Rodrigo Moreno could make a welcome return from injury in time for this game.

With the whole bottom half of the Premier League in relegation contention, the Wolves vs Leeds live stream will have an impact across the competition.