West Ham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup game online

The West Ham vs Arsenal live stream sees the Hammers look to end a run of poor results with a win over their north London rivals. The winner will advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals — and you can watch it live from anywhere using a VPN.

West Ham vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Wednesday, November 1.

► Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. GMT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After edging past Lincoln City in the third round, West Ham have been rewarded with a tough tie against an in-form Arsenal side. The Hammers started the season brightly but have lost their last three games, conceding seven goals in the process and scoring just twice. This could well lead to manager David Moyes selecting a strong side for Wednesday’s clash at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen and summer signing James Ward-Prowse have been the standout performers so far this season, while fellow new arrival Mohammed Kudus has shown glimpses of his quality and could well be in line to start against the Gunners.

While West Ham have struggled of late, Arsenal have yet to suffer defeat in the league and are top of Group B in the Champions League. The Gunners secured a 1-0 win at Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup and manager Mikel Arteta will be keen for his side to battle for trophies in all competitions.

The Spaniard did give opportunities to a few squad players against Brentford and may well choose to do the same against West Ham, though one player who will be desperate to appear is former Hammer Declan Rice who has been in superb form since making the move to the Emirates.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the Carabao Cup action by checking below to find out how to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

How to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream will be shown live on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks by signing up for an annual plan which costs $109.99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available in a bundle alongside Hulu and Disney Plus starting from just $14.99 a month (for an ad-based subscription).

West Ham vs Arsenal will be shown on ESPN Plus. The sports-focused streaming service also offers football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and more.

How to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN.

Unfortunately, DAZN discontinued its free trial offer last year, but you can still sign up for the service in order to watch all the action from the Carabao Cup. A DAZN subscription costs $24 CAD per month, or $199 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

If you want to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $19 per month or $179 for the year.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports which includes beIN in its package. Kayo also offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

The West Ham vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup soccer in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.