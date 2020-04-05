How to watch The Walking Dead finale online: Season 10 ends early

Ready to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale online? Oh, yes, it's a week earlier than anticipated, but don't worry, the show-runners have promised the goods.

The Walking Dead Finale time and channel The Walking Dead's season 10 finale, "The Tower" airs on Sunday, April 5, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC.

The Walking Dead season 10 part 2 premiered Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC. The midseason opener followed up on a cliffhanger that left Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and several others trapped in a cave with a horde of walkers. Of course, note that beyond this point lie details of the episodes that took place between then and now...

The Walking Dead season 10B has seen a ton of action in the Hilltop war, and a new group forming of Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and ... the perfectly pink Princess, who has the most delightfully New York accent this side of the Bronx.

But Season 10 was not supposed to end like this. That's because our real-life pandemic shut down post-production on TWD, pushing episode 16 ("A Certain Doom") to ... somewhere in the future, as a standalone special.

And maybe The Walking Dead's season 10 finale will bring a death to balance out what many expected to happen to Michonne. Yes, star Danai Gurira has left the show, but her non-fatal exit in episode 13 left the door open to a return in either a standalone show or some other TWD programming.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale anywhere on Earth

How to watch The Walking Dead finale in the US

The Walking Dead season 10 finale airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, if you have a cable subscription that includes the network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the big episode on one of these live TV streaming services, as they all offer AMC:

Sling TV : Starting at $30 per month

Starting at $30 per month YouTube TV : Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99 Fubo TV: Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99

Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99 Philo: 59 channels and unlimited DVR for $20

If you miss an episode or want to re-watch an episode after it airs live, you can purchase episodes from iTunes or Amazon Prime starting the next day (Mondays).

How to watch The Walking Dead in the UK

UK viewers have been watching The Walking Dead season 10 episodes via Fox TV on Mondays after the US premiere date — that would be April 6, for the finale. Fox TV is a premium channel included in some Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk packages. Or you can also get Fox TV via the service Now TV (the Entertainment bundle costs £8.99 per month after a free trial).

The Walking Dead season 10 episode schedule

The Walking Dead season 10 part 2 was made up of seven episodes, with the eighth being pushed back, as previously mentioned. The first, "Squeeze" just aired on Feb. 23. Here are a list of the following episode titles and AMC air dates:

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 10: "Stalker" - March 1

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 11: "Morning Star" - March 8

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 12: "Walk with Us" - March 15

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 13: "What We Become" - March 22

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 14: "Look at the Flowers" - March 29

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 15: "The Tower" - April 5

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom" - TBA

How to watch The Walking Dead seasons 1-9

The first nine seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream on Netflix.

