How to watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 — release date and time

The Traitors was a smash hit when season 1 took screens by storm. Now Claudia Winkleman and a coven of 22 new traitors are preparing to betray, bluff and backstab their way to a grand prize of £120,000 in 2024. Traveling outside the U.K.? You can watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 for FREE online and from anywhere with a VPN.

The Traitors U.K. streaming details Season 2 of The Traitors U.K. starts on Wednesday, January 3 with episodes airing daily at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — TBC

• CA — Crave

• AU — TBC

Watch anywhere

It didn't take the BBC long to commission a further two series of the popular show, and the British public are set to be glued to their TVs once again with 12 fresh episodes this January.

The reality series mines the deepest seams of the human condition, with a scenario that rewards scheming and treachery. A select few contestants are attributed the title of 'Traitor' and team together to one-by-one eliminate the other players — the so-called 'Faithfuls' — from the game. Regardless of the side they're on, there's just one aim: taking home a share of that £120,000 maximum jackpot.

Set in the surrounds of Ardross Castle in the majestic Scottish Highlands, testing cerebral and physical challenges help the participants to build up the ultimate prize fund. After which there are daily 'murders' where players are booted from the castle, narrowing down the pool of potential winners. Expect alliances to be forged; conclusions jumped to and confidences betrayed.

Ready to be addicted to Claudia's dastardly game once more? Here's everything you need to watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 online — and stream it all no matter where in the world you are.

Watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 free online

Watch The Traitors season 2 online FREE in the U.K.

The eagerly awaited return of The Traitors starts on Wednesday, January 3 at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC One. Episodes 2 and 3 then follow at the same time on the next two days.

The first three episodes arrive on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, January 3 for you to binge at your leisure. After that, they will land on the platform at the same time as they're shown on BBC One. A full schedule follows.

The BBC iPlayer is totally FREE to view — provided you have a TV licence of course.

BBC iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can think of, including web browsers and through its smartphone app.

If you're outside of the UK when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent iPlayer from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

The Traitors U.K. season 2 episode schedule

All episodes are broadcast at 9 p.m. GMT in the U.K.. That's 4pm ET and 1pm PT.

Episode 1: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Episode 2: Thursday, Jan. 4 (on iPlayer Jan. 3)

Episode 3: Friday, Jan. 5 (on iPlayer Jan. 3)

Episode 4: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Episode 5: Thursday, Jan. 11

Episode 6: Friday, Jan. 12

Episode 7: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Episode 8: Thursday, Jan. 18

Episode 9: Friday, Jan. 19

Episode 10: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Episode 11: Thursday, Jan.25

Episode 12: Friday, Jan. 26

Watch The Traitors U.K. from anywhere

How to watch The Traitors U.K. from anywhere in the world

What if you're usually based in the U.K. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service that can access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch The Traitors U.K. streams as if you were in the U.K..

The Traitors U.K. streams by country

Can I watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 online in the U.S.?

Streaming service Peacock is the home of all things The Traitors in the U.S., with the second season of the country's own version coming in mid-January.

For that reason, perhaps, it isn't streaming the second run of the U.K. iteration quite yet. We'd imagine that it will follow the climax of The Traitors U.S. season 2. So maybe February.

Until then, if you're a Brit in the U.S., you can watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 online on the BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 in Canada

Season 2 of The Traitors will begin in Canada on exactly the same day as it does in the U.K., on Wednesday, January 3.

The first three episodes of the new season will drop then, with the rest following the U.K. broadcast release schedule (see above) thereafter.

You can watch it all — as well as the first season — with streaming service Crave. Subscriptions start at $9.99/month with your first three months half price for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 in Australia?

Season 1 of the The Traitors U.K. was broadcast on the free-to-air Network 10 and also streamed on Paramount Plus in Australia. As it stands, however, no announcement has been made by either that it is showing season 2.

A Brit who's Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.