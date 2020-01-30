How to watch The Good Place finale online: Start time, rumors, Season 4 on Netflix

Thursday is the end of the line for the best forking show on NBC: here's how to watch The Good Place finale online.

As for what to expect from this series that has a knack for reinventing itself, we've steeled ourselves away from spoilers and potential plot points. But one nugget snuck through courtesy of Jameela Jamil, and we've got it below.

Series show-runner Michael Schur broke the news of season 4 being its last on June 7, 2019. In a tweet , Schur revealed that this timeline for a finale was first conceived of when The Good Place was picked up for a second season.

How to watch The Good Place online finale anywhere

Want to avoid being stuck in the bad place when the finale airs? If you're out of town, and your streaming service of choice isn't working, the right VPN (virtual private network), can help you stream the end of Eleanor, Chidi and the rest of the gang.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

The Good Place finale air date, start time, channel I may have watched The Good Place on Netflix (more on them later), but this finale is airing on the NBC broadcast network, at 8:30pm Eastern on Thursday, Jan. 30.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the finale will be a little more than a double episode, with a run time of "little over an hour." Seth Meyers will interview the cast after the episode ends, to close out 90 minutes of action with Eleanor & co.

How to watch The Good Place finale live

NBC is widely available. You can either pull the feed out of the sky with one of our picks for the best TV antennas, or you can watch it on a live TV streaming service. These are the top live TV streaming services that include NBC:

Sling : The cheapest option, Sling starts at $30 per month.

The cheapest option, Sling starts at $30 per month. YouTube TV : This $50 service includes more than 70 channels, and unlimited cloud DVR space.

This $50 service includes more than 70 channels, and unlimited cloud DVR space. Hulu with Live TV : Arguably a top option because none of the others include originals, but Hulu's live option also throws in shows like Handmaid's Tale, though it costs a little more at $55 per month.

Arguably a top option because none of the others include originals, but Hulu's live option also throws in shows like Handmaid's Tale, though it costs a little more at $55 per month. FuboTV: Built for sports fans, the $55 per month Fubo's got a lot of channels to sate your non-sitcom needs.

How to watch The Good Place online in the UK, Canada, Australia and everywhere else

Pretty much everywhere outside of the US, you can watch The Good Place finale online this Friday, Jan. 31. In the U.K., the episode arrives at 8am GMT.

When is The Good Place Season 4 coming to US Netflix?

While Netflix already has The Good Place season 4 in the rest of the world, those in the US will likely be waiting a while. Our best educated guess is that season 4 will hit Netflix during` fall 2020, which is based on past history, as previous seasons arrived on Netflix when the following season started on NBC.

The Good Place finale rumors: What to expect

Tahani herself, Jameela Jamil, gave us plenty of reason to be excited for this week's episode. On The Tonight Show, she told Jimmy Fallon that "the cameos of all cameos" takes place in The Good Place's finale. Fallon tried to eek more out of the star, but all he could get was the detail that this person does in fact "exist within the NBC family." Which leaves me hoping that The Fresh Prince of Belair, Will Smith, is possible.