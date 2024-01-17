Syria vs Australia live stream: how to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 online for free

They may be at opposite ends of the Asian Cup power rankings, but there's something about Australia that seems to bring the best out of Syria. All three of their previous encounters have been thrillers It's airing for FREE in some countries — and you can watch Syria vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

An Aussie victory would secure a passage to the next round thanks to their 2-0 win over India at the weekend, though it's fair to surmise that fans were left feeling short-changed by their opener. Graham Arnold's men looked like they'd underestimated their opponents, and required a huge slice of fortune in order to break the deadlock.

Jackson Irvine capitalized and substitute Jordan Bos applied the gloss, but if they continue playing like that, sooner or later they'll end up paying the price. Hector Cuper has made Syria solid at the back, and they restricted Uzbekistan to optimistic efforts from distance in their goalless draw on Saturday.

It was a solid base to build on, but if they're going to progress through the group stage for the first time, they need to find goals from somewhere. The most obvious source, the former Asian Footballer of the Year Omar Khribin, was only brought on for the last 20 minutes of their opener, and Syria's only notable efforts werr long-range potshots from Ibrahim Hesar and Ammar Ramadan.

For Syria vs Australia live streams — and where to watch AFC Asian Cup games generally — keep reading this article, where you'll also find out about free streams around world.

Syria vs Australia live stream

How to watch Syria vs Australia live streams for FREE

All of the Socceroos' games — including this one against Syria — are being shown for FREE Down Under on TV on 10 Bold and via its online 10Play streaming service (complete with English commentary).

There are also free-to-air options in Indonesia via RCTI+, and in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to free trials for Triller TV+ and Paramount Plus respectively.

If you're usually based in one of those countries but are overseas when the Syria vs Australia game is on, you'll find that your usual stream on the above services is blocked.

Thankfully, however, with a VPN you can still live stream Syria vs Australia as if you were right at home.

Watch Syria vs Australia live streams from anywhere

How to watch Syria vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from any country on Earth.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently away from Australia could watch Syria vs Australia live streams on 10Play, even though they're not currently Down Under.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service such as 10Play, you'd select 'Australia' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the Syria vs Australia live stream on 10Play.

Syria vs Australia live streams by country

How to watch Syria vs Australia live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., streaming service Paramount Plus will show Syria vs Australia, along with every Asian Cup soccer game. This game starts at 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT early on Thursday morning.

Select AFC Asian Cup games — including Syria vs Australia — are also being shown on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

If you're outside of the U.S., then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Syria vs Australia live stream.

How to watch Syria vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

You can live stream Syria vs Australia and watch all other 2023 Asian Cup games on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Syria vs Australia kicks off at 11:30am GMT on Thursday morning.

How to watch Socceroos vs Syria live streams in Australia

Good news for soccer fans Down Under! You can watch Syria vs Australia for FREE. It's being shown on 10 Bold and via the 10Play streaming service at 10:30 p.m. AEDT on Thursday night.

Syria vs Australia squads

Syria: Ibrahim Alma, Ahmad Madanieh, Taha Mousa, Maksim Sarraf, Aiham Hanz Ousou, Mouaiad Alajaan, Amr Almidani, Amro Jeniat, Thaer Krouma, Khaled Kourdoghli, Moaiad Alkhoul, Ampntoul Rachman Oues, Ezequiel Ham, Kamel Hmeisheh, Mohammad Alhallak, Amar Ramadan, Mohammed, Osman, Elmar Abraham, Fahad Youssef, Jalil Elias, Ibrahim Hesar, Omar Khribin, Alaa Aldin Yasin Dali, Pablo Sabbag, Antonio Yakoub, Mahmood Alaswad

Australia: Mat Ryan, Joe Gauci, Lawrence Thomas, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess, Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Jordy Bos, Aziz Behich, Lewis Miller, Gethin Jones, Keanu Baccus, Aiden O’Neill, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Riley McGree, Patrick Yazbek, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle, Sam Silvera, Marco Tilio, John Iredale, Kusini Yengi, Bruno Fornaroli, Mitchell Duke