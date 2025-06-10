How to watch Argentina vs Colombia on SBS (It's free)

You can watch Argentina take on Colombia live on SBS On Demand, streaming for free tonight. The stream includes English commentary as Colombia look to ease the pressure from Venezuela with a win over an already qualified La Albiceleste.

The Australian platform is showing a host of CONMEBOL matches including Brazil vs Paraguay as well.



Argentina will now be seeking a fifth straight victory in front of their home supporters and talisman, Lionel Messi may return to the starting XI tonight.

Can you access SBS in the U.S., U.K. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Argentina vs Colombia live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia live streams for free

Soccer fans in Australia can watch the 2026 World Cup Qualifying fixture between Argentina and Colombia live for FREE on SBS on Demand.

You can sign into SBS via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

We watched Chile vs Argentina last week and the coverage was superb.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia live streams from anywhere

Although SBS is only available to Australian residents, those who are from Oz but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off now!

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

SBS Q+A

What does SBS' coverage of Argentina vs Colombia include?

(Image credit: SBS)

SBS will show full coverage of the action as well some pre-match build up from 9:50 a.m. (AEST) with the game kicking off at 10:00 a.m..

Highlights of the match will also be provided by SBS on their website with an extended package of 30 minutes included.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside Australia on vacation.

What devices can I watch SBS on? Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer) Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later) Chrome (latest two versions) Firefox (latest two versions) Safari (latest two versions) Mozilla (latest two versions) Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD) Amazon Fire TV Android TV Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV) LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher) Foxtel iQ Freeview Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer) Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar) Hisense TV Mobile apps - download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).

What are kick-off times for Argentina vs Colombia across the globe? Timings

ET: 9 p.m.

PT: 6 p.m.

BST: 1 a.m. (Wed)

AEST: 10 a.m. (Wed)

