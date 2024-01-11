How to watch SkyMed season 2 online — stream from anywhere

Out in the icy wilderness of Northern Canada tragedy is only ever a phone call away, and the only thing more dangerous than the terrain is the all-pervading sexual tension. SkyMed season 2 is available to stream for free on CBC Gem in Canada, and all nine episodes will hit Paramount Plus on Thursday, January 11 in the U.S. — if you're abroad right now you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wheezer knows exactly what's coming when he's tasked with integrating the Manitoba crews with a new Ontario flight crew, but it soon becomes a case of do what I say, not what I do, when he becomes romantically entangled with Nurse Hayley.

Dicing with death is no reason not to shoot your shot with a heavily loaded pickup line, as Lexi finds out when she catches the attention of a very friendly new face. "Pilots like being safe," she insists, while hovering dangerously close to a total smoke show.

But amid the boozy nights, steamy hookups and shirtless games of volleyball, the amorous first responders manage to find the time to venture out on treacherous missions too, which include a snake on a plane and a blaze at 20,000 feet.

Read our guide below for how to watch SkyMed season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch SkyMed season 2 for FREE

How to watch SkyMed season 2 for FREE on CBC Gem

SkyMed season 2 aired on CBC over October and November 2023, which means that every episode is available to stream through CBC's FREE on-demand service, CBC Gem. CBC Gem is available for free, supported by ads, but users can instead opt for the premium tier (giving you ad-free content in full HD) that'll set you back $4.99 a month after the free trial. Traveling outside Canada? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch SkyMed season 2 for free by downloading a handy tool called a VPN.

Watch SkyMed season 2 from anywhere

How to watch SkyMed season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where CBC isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to CBC Gem and stream the latest episodes of SkyMed online.

How to watch SkyMed season 2 online in the U.S.

All nine episodes of SkyMed season 2 land on Paramount Plus on Thursday, January 11. Paramount Plus is CBS's own streaming platform and carries a lot of its programming, in addition to exclusive shows such as Frasier, movies and live sports such as the UEFA Champions League soccer live streams. Paramount plus starts from just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. And new customers can give it a try first with the one-week Paramount Plus FREE trial. Again, you'll need to use a VPN to access your Paramount Plus account when venturing outside the States.

How to watch SkyMed season 2 online in the U.K.

Every episode of SkyMed season 2 will be available to watch on Paramount Plus in the U.K. from Friday, January 12. There are two ways to access the service's content in the U.K. The first is through its dedicated streaming platform that you can watch on web browsers or through its apps for smartphone, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and selected Smart TVs. Paramount Plus costs £6.99/month or £69.90/year. New users can take advantage of the service's 7-day FREE trial. Sky TV customers who have Sky Cinema as part of their package also get full access to Paramount Plus shows and films. Outside the U.K.? With a VPN service such as such as ExpressVPN, you can watch SkyMed season 2 from wherever you are via your Paramount Plus U.K. or Sky Go subscription.

How to watch SkyMed season 2 online in Australia

The entire nine-episode run of SkyMed season 2 hits Paramount Plus in Australia on Friday, January 12. A subscription to the streamer costs AU$9.99 a month after the one-week free trial.

Remember: if you're based in Australia but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to Stan and stream SkyMed season 2. All you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

SkyMed season 2 official trailer

SkyMed season 2 cast

Natasha Calis as Hayley

Morgan Holmstrom as Crystal

Praneet Akilla as Chopper

Aason Nadjiwon as Bodie

Mercedes Morris as Lexi

Thomas Elms as Nowak

Kheon Clarke as Tristan

Sydney Kuhne as Stef

Ryan Ali as Reese

Nadine Whiteman-Roden as Dr. Yana Noah

Braeden Clarke as Jeremy

Emilia McCarthy as Madison

Aaron Ashmore as Wheezer

SkyMed season 2 episode guide

Episode 1: "Return to Base"

Episode 2: "Spun Out"

Episode 3: "Things That Matter Most"

Episode 4: "Turbulence"

Episode 5: "Code Silver"

Episode 6: "Little Lies"

Episode 7: "Old Wounds"

Episode 8: "Before Sunrise, After Sunset"

Episode 9: "Out with a Bang"