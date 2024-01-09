5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more (Jan. 9 - Jan. 15)

This week brings us two massive new movies — along with several others worth mentioning — on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and other major streaming services.

This week, "Napoleon" finally comes to streaming, though we're still waiting for its arrival on Apple TV Plus. Speaking of Apple's streaming service, "Killers of the Flower Moon" will finally be available for subscribers to watch, allowing you all the bathroom breaks you need during Martin Scorsese's nearly three-and-a-half-hour epic.

Aside from these heavy hitters, we also get some new arrivals worth checking out from a few of the most popular streaming services. Chief among these is "Lift," Netflix's new heist movie starring Kevin Hart.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. And while you're here, make sure to check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Napoleon' (PVOD)

Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix teamed up to great effect in 2000's "Gladiator," so this biopic about the French Emperor seemed like a recipe for success. Starring Phoenix as the titular Napoleon Bonaparte, this movie has produced more ... mixed, results. The acting performances are great, as are the action set pieces, the problem is they just often feel disconnected from each other. Still, from the comfort of your own home, "Napoleon" is definitely worth watching.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Apple TV Plus)

"Killers of the Flower Moon" will finally arrive on Apple TV Plus this week. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the true story of mysterious murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s. But the real star — and reason to watch — is Lily Gladstone.

Gladstone plays Mollie Kyle, a member of the Osage Nation and Ernest Burkhart's (DiCaprio) wife in the film and her performance just earned a Golden Globe award. Because of that, she now might be the front-runner for Best Actress at this year's Oscars as well.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting Jan. 12

'Lift' (Netflix)

No reviews are in yet for "Lift" but this movie seems like a recipe for a fun time, even if it's not likely to be the next "Citizen Kane." This Netflix movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who also directed the 2003 version of the "Italian Job," so it might be the next rewatchable heist movie.

Starring Kevin Hart as thief Cyrus Whitaker, this movie isn't just a heist movie on a plane — Hart and his band of bandits are stealing the plane. Don't miss this one before it's gone.

Stream on Netflix starting Jan. 12

'Role Play' (Prime Video)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith may be one of our most anticipated TV shows of 2024 but it's not Prime Video's only offering this month with a wife leading a double life.

In "Role Play," Emma Bracket (Kaley Cuoco) seems like a normal wife in a normal family, but it turns out she's actually an assassin for hire. A further wrinkle? Her husband Dave (David Oyelowo) has no idea until a night of roleplay goes wrong, upending their lives entirely. Between a loaded cast that also features a malevolent yet charming Bill Nighy and a fun premise, there are worse ways to spend a night than some "Role Play."

Stream on Prime Video starting Jan. 12

'Self Reliance' (Hulu)

Starring the hilarious Jake Johnson and Andy Samberg, this comedic thriller that feels part "The Most Dangerous Game" and part "Squid Game" may be my most anticipated movie new to streaming this week. In "Self Reliance" Tommy Walcott (Johnson) is approached by Andy Sandberg (as himself) to participate in a reality show hosted on the dark web. The game is simple — survive 30 days and you win $1 million.

The catch? Walcott can only be attacked when he's alone, so in a twist that sends this movie into rom-com territory, Walcott teams up with Maddy (Anna Kendrick) so they can both survive and win the game. Early audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are largely positive, so make sure to check this movie out while it's on Hulu.

Stream on Hulu starting Jan. 12