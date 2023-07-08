Rugby Championship 2023 live stream: How to watch online and for free

The Rugby Championship 2023 live stream is a great way to watch some of the best players tackle one of the biggest tournaments in oval ball. And with the World Cup on the horizon, there's plenty more than a trophy on the line. This year's Rugby Championship is not to be missed, so read on and we'll show you how to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Rugby Championship 2023 live stream, date, time, channels The Rugby Championship 2023 takes place from July 8 - 28.

• AUS — Watch on 9Now and Stan Sport

• U.S. — Watch on FloRugby in the US

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina look ready to lock horns in the Rugby Championship (essentially the southern hemisphere Six Nations).

Despite lifting the trophy last year, New Zealand have struggled as of late. But although Richie McCaw era is over, half-backs Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith are still among the best in the world.

Having beaten the All Blacks last year, habitual also-rans Argentina are a rejuvenated force, with captain Julián Montoya the leader of a brilliant pack. Can they lay down a marker ahead of the World Cup?

Former England coach Eddie Jones is back in Australia, guiding his native country's Wallabies. Mercurial fly half James O'Connor is hoping for a clean slate, while Michael Hooper and James Slipper have been named co-captains.

South Africa, meanwhile, retain one of the biggest packs in world rugby, but director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says his squad will be split across their two opening fixtures as they assess their options.

You will not want to miss the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch for free and from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 live stream for FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in Australia are in for a treat, as they can watch Wallabies games at the 2023 Rugby Championship for FREE on Channel 9.

That means viewers can also fire up a free Rugby Championship live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, is the live streaming every match of the Rugby Championship, ad-free.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Great news for oval-ball fans in the US. Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby in the US.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch the Rugby Championships 2023 live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is your destination to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams online. The tournament will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, depending on the fixture, so make sure you sign up today.

Sky Sports is your destination to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams online. The tournament will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, depending on the fixture, so make sure you sign up today.

How to watch the Rugby Championships 2023 live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Rugby Championship 2023 lives stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.