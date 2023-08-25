Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream will see the away side look to gain a famous victory at Old Trafford against a United side that has struggled in the opening weeks of the new season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Aug. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Following an impressive campaign that saw Erik ten Hag earn plaudits from all quarters, Man Utd have yet to click into gear this season. They were fortunate to gain a 1-0 win over Wolves on the opening weekend and were then outplayed in the 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham. With summer signing Rasmus Højlund still injured, United have looked blunt in attack and their midfield has been overrun in both games.

These issues will need to be addressed quickly and there will be changes in midfield for the visit of Forest as Mason Mount will miss the next two games through injury. This could provide an opportunity for Christian Eriksen to come back into the team, while in attack youngster Alejandro Garnacho has struggled to make an impact and could be replaced by Jadon Sancho.

The home side will need to deliver a much-improved performance against Forest who fought hard in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal and created plenty of opportunities in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Utd. Striker Taiwo Awoniyi is in the form of his life and has now scored in six consecutive league games, while Brennan Johnson provides a constant threat on the counter-attack. Summer signing Anthony Elanga will also be desperate to impress having been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford this summer.

The two sides met on four occasions last season and they were all one-sided affairs with United winning the league games 3-0 at home and 2-0 away, as well as securing a 5-0 aggregate victory in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Ten Hag will hope his side can rediscover this form on Saturday, while Forest boss Steve Cooper will believe his side have the quality to expose United’s defensive frailties.

It should be a fascinating encounter so you won’t want to miss a Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream. All the details you need to watch from anywhere are down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams .

How to watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream wherever you are

The Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there is no Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K. as the match is not being broadcast live in the country.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.