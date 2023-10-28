Man Utd vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Man City live stream is one of the standout fixtures of the season. We’ve seen plenty of drama in Manchester derbies over the years, and there is no reason why this should time be any different — you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Man Utd vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Man City live stream takes place on Sunday, October 29.

► Time: 3:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 30)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Man City might be hovering around the top of the table but they have not been at their fluent best this season. Yet. Boss Pep Guardiola would love a stand-out performance against local rivals and will surely be looking to Erling Haaland to provide the goals – as he did in Wednesday's Champions League win over Young Boys.

The Red Devils have had a troubled season so far. However, a dramatic late penalty save by Andre Onana in the Champions League on Tuesday will give the under-pressure keeper some confidence. That 1-0 win against Copenhagen will relieve the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag too.

Man Utd fullbacks Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are still some way from being fit, but Sergio Reguilon is available. In midfield, we should be treated to a battle between Casemeiro and the Chelsea's Rodri. The former is expected to have recovered from an ankle injury, the latter returned last week following suspension.

The Citizens have lost on their last 2 visits to Old Trafford. Surely, it won’t happen for a third time in a row? Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream wherever you are

The Man Utd vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Man Utd vs Man City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League stations.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man Utd vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.