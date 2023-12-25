Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Man Utd host Aston Villa in a Boxing Day fixture that brings plenty of intrigue. Will an under-pressure Erik Ten Haag be able to inspire his players and deliver a much-needed win? Tune in and watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on December 26.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec 27).

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV / Fubo

• U.K. — Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having been knocked out of European competition completely and after some abject displays in the EPL, Man Utd know they need to improve quickly if they hope to save their season. A statement victory over high-flying Aston Villa would be the perfect late Christmas present for United supporters who will hope the likes of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund and captain Bruno Fernandes can discover their best form heading into the New Year.

It certainly won’t be an easy task for the home side as the Villa players are full of confidence and will be relishing the chance to shine at Old Trafford. Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey have been in superb form in recent weeks and will look to expose United’s defensive frailties, while captain John McGinn and Brazilian Douglas Luiz provide power, work rate and plenty of quality in midfield.

The Villains have already beaten Man City and Arsenal in December and will be confident of making it a hat-trick of wins against the league’s heavy hitters. However, these wins did come at Villa Park and United will be bolstered by the fact that Villa’s away form has included two draws and three defeats.

Don't miss the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream or indeed any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA. New users often get a discount on their first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New users often get 50% off their first month.



Fubo has all of the major networks, including USA. Who needs cable, eh? New subscribers get a 7-day free trial so there's no need to pay up front. And if you're quick, you might also score an extra $20 off your first two months.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. You can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.