How to watch Father Brown season 11 online — release date and time

Revolving around plots as madcap as deadly leafy greens, cut-throat dance contests, nuns in the frame, fake deaths, elaborate heists, attempted murder at a crime-writing festival, and even a full-scale vampire hunt, Father Brown (Mark Williams) will need to have his wits about him if he's to get through season 11 unscathed.

The daytime TV juggernaut has pulled out all the stops for season 11, which welcomes Sylvester McCoy, Ingrid Oliver, Ian Gelder and John Light to Kembleford as guest stars. Some are more welcome than others.

If you thought that Father Brown's sparring partner, the light-fingered art aficionado Hercule Flambeau, was scheming, wait until you meet his estranged father Gabriel Hawksworth, the man who taught him everything he knows.

And while it's wonderful to see Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) back at St Mary's and allied with her old friend, it isn't long before she wishes she'd never set foot out of Great Slaughter.

Father Brown season 11 premieres Friday, January 5 at 1:45 p.m. GMT on BBC One. Subsequent instalments of the 10-episode season will air at the same time each Friday. Father Brown season 11 will also be available to stream through the FREE on-demand service BBC iPlayer (with a TV licence). Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN.

Watch from anywhere

How to watch Father Brown season 11 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. Check out the 12-month plan for the best value.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream new episodes of Father Brown season 11 online.

How to watch Father Brown season 11 in the U.S.

Father Brown season 11 will premiere with a double-header on Tuesday, January 23, on BritBox. Subsequent episodes will come out each Tuesday. A BritBox subscription will set you back $8.99 a month, or you can sign up for an annual subscription for $89.99 per year. Whichever, you choose, if you're new to the service you'll get a 7-day FREE trial. Traveling outside the U.S.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch Father Brown live or on-demand from anywhere if you download a safe, secure VPN.

How to watch Father Brown season 11 in Australia

Father Brown fans in Australia can watch season 11 of the show from Tuesday, January 16, once again on BritBox. The show will follow a weekly release pattern. A BritBox subscription costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99 a year after a 7-day FREE trial. Remember: if you're based in Australia but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to BritBox and stream Father Brown season 11. All you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Father Brown season 11 in Canada?

At the time of publication, there's no word on when viewers in Canada will be able to watch Father Brown season 11.

Abroad and unable to access BBC iPlayer? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream Father Brown season 11 online no matter where you are.

Father Brown season 11 cast

Mark Williams as Father Brown

Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface

Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan

Claudie Blakley as Mrs Isabel Devine

Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer

John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow

John Light as Hercule Flambeau

Sylvester McCoy as Dr McClurgy

Ian Gelder as Gabriel Hawksworth

Ingrid Oliver as Gaynor Garfield