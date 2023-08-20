BWF World Championships 2023: How to watch Badminton live stream from anywhere

You can watch the 2023 BWF World Championships live online and for free on YouTube in the U.S., Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else, and on TNT Sports in the U.K.. Read on and we'll show you how to watch BWF World Championships badminton from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

2023 BWF World Championships live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2023 BWF World Championships live stream runs from Monday (Aug. 21) to Sunday (Aug. 27).

► Venue: Copenhagen Royal Arena

► U.S. — YouTube (FREE)

► Australia — YouTube (FREE)

► U.K. — TNT Sports

► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The BWF World Championships is the most prestigious standalone badminton tournament of the year, and a surefire way to separate the best from the rest. But which of the planet's top shuttlers will pick up a gold medal Copenhagen's Royal Arena over the next seven days?

Reigning men's single champion Viktor Axelsen, the world No.1, would love to repeat the trick in front of thousands of fellow Danes, though he would have hoped for an easier opener than Nhat Nguyen. Having only just missed out on a seeding, former world No.2 Lee Zii Jia will have to take on No.5 seed Jonatan Christie in what promises to be the standout early tie.

Yamaguchi Akane is the reigning world champion in the women's singles, but An Se-young enters the tournament as the top seed, having hoovered up seven BWF World Tour titles this year alone. The 21-year-old South Korean is in the same section as Indian superstar P. V. Sindhu who, as the No.16 seed, just managed to clinch a first-round bye.

Just as well, considering she's lost her opening match at seven tournaments in 2023. Here's how to watch a 2023 BWF World Championships live stream online from anywhere.

FREE BWF World Championships badminton live streams

The 2023 BWF World Championships are being live streamed for free on the BWF TV YouTube channel in the U.S., Australia, and Canada.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free BWF World Championships coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the badminton for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch BWF World Championships live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the 2023 BWF World Championships on YouTube, which is of course completely free.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream the BWF World Championships by using a good VPN.

How to watch BWF World Championships live streams in the UK

TNT Sports - the broadcasting service formerly known as BT Sport - is showing the BWF World Championships in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the BWF World Championships live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch BWF World Championships live streams in Canada

Badminton fans in Canada can watch the 2023 BWF World Championships on the BWF TV YouTube channel.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to tap into your home coverage from anywhere.

How to watch BWF World Championships live streams in Australia

The 2023 BWF World Championships are being shown for free in Australia on YouTube.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch the badminton as if you were back home.