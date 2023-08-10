Burnley vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Burnley vs Man City live stream is a fascinating way to kick off the Premier League 23/24 season under the Friday evening lights at Turf Moor. The Clarets swept all before them in the Championship last season and now manager Vincent Kompany will face the defending champions, with whom he won 12 trophies — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Aug. 12)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Burnley that has returned to the Premier League couldn't look any more different to the side that was relegated in 21/22. Manager Vincent Kompany has transformed the Clarets into a front-foot attacking side that entertains and wins in equal measure after securing Championship promotion last term with 101 points. What remains most fascinating is whether Kompany's attacking brio and possession obsession – underpinned by the excellent Josh Cullen in midfield – will remain against top flight teams such as Man City.

To freshen things up, Burnley has brought in Zeki Amdouni from Basel, while Sander Berge adds English experience from Sheffield United. Signed from Man City, England U21 Euros-winning goalkeeper James Trafford is expected to start between the posts. Last season's on-loan top scorer Nathan Tella is back at Southampton.

Man City, meanwhile, will be determined to put an early dent in former captain Kompany's season. There has never been a more ruthless Premier League winning machine than City, who have lifted the title in five of the past six seasons and in 23/24 are looking to become the first team in English league history to secure the top flight four times in a row.

Pep Guardiola usually finds a tactical tweak to keep his side fresh, so it remains to be seen what will be this term's inverted full-backs and whether John Stones continues as a de facto holding midfielder. City has lost captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, but Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has come in with Josko Gvardiol also arriving at centre-back. Then there's the ever-improving Jack Grealish, captain Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden with a point to prove after an in-and-out 2022/23.

The Burnley vs Man City live stream is a Premier League opening fixture dripping in narrative and intrigue. Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, Fubo or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Burnley vs Man City live streams on USA and the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Burnley vs Man City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sky Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Burnley vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

For just CAN$24.99 a month, you'll get access to the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.