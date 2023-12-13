Brighton vs Marseille live stream: How to watch Europa League game online

Brighton welcome Marseille to the south coast of England on Thursday, in their final Europa League group stage tie. There is still plenty to play for despite both teams already qualifying for the knockout stages — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Brighton vs Marseille live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs Marseille live stream takes place on Thursday, December 14.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brighton’s European adventure has been a highlight this season, with the competition providing a welcome distraction from a league campaign that has faltered following a brilliant start. The Seagulls have won just five of their last 15 games in all competitions, but three of those wins have come in the Europa League.

The Seagulls will now hope to secure a victory that would see them finish top of Group B, ahead of Marseille, and secure a place in the last 16. However, if Marseille can avoid defeat then they will top the group and it will be Brighton who will have to face a team that finished third in their Champions League group stages in a knock-out play-off.

While Brighton have struggled recently for form in the Premier League, Marseille have won their last three Ligue 1 games, scoring nine goals in the process and moving up to sixth in the table. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in all three victories and will likely provide a serious goal threat.

Can the former Arsenal striker extend his goal run and fire Marseille to victory? Or will Brighton gain the win and finish top of the group? Tune in to find out and read on for all the best ways to watch a Brighton vs Marseille live stream online – from wherever you are.

Watch Brighton vs Marseille for FREE

Lucky fans in the U.S. can watch the game live on Paramount Plus. Better still, new subscribers get a 7-day FREE trial. Subs costs from $5.99 a month thereafter.

Outside the U.S. right now? You can access your usual stream from anywhere with a good VPN. Details just below...

How to watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs Marseille live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Full list of global streaming options

How to watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream on Paramount Plus.

We rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, and you can sign up for just $5.99 a month – although you will see ads.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers access to UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports has the Brighton vs Marseille live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on TNT Sports 2 if you have a paid subscription. Coverage gets underway at 7 p.m. GMT, just ahead of kick off at 8 p.m..

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brighton vs Marseille live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream on Stan Sport. The streaming service costs $15 on top of a regular Stan subscription, which is $10 after a 30-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Brighton vs Marseille live stream on BeIN Sports. $14.99 per month, or $149.99 for their annual pass. For new customers they offer a 7-day free trial so give that a whirl if you’re new.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.