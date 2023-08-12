Brentford vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

It's time for the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream, which will see these two London rivals kick off their respective Premier League campaigns — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (August 14)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

Ivan Toney has scored 63 goals in 111 appearances for Brentford, but the Bees will have to find another source of goals while the striker serves an eight-month ban for betting offences. Thomas Frank has Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade at his disposal, and he'll be encouraged by the fact that his side won four of the five games Toney missed last season, but a player of Toney's talents would be missed by any team. Brentford beat Liverpool and Man Utd at home last season, and did the double over treble-winning Man City, so they won't be afraid when Spurs make the trip across town this weekend.

Another new era gets underway for Tottenham on Sunday lunchtime, with Ange Postecoglou taking charge of his first competitive game as the new head coach. With no European football on the menu for Spurs this season, the former Celtic boss will have plenty of time to get his ideas across. James Maddison has arrived from Leicester to strengthen their attacking options, and while Harry Kane's impending departure for Bayern Munich looks set to be waved through, there's more hope and optimism around N17 than there has been for some time. Can they get the Aussie boss's tenure off to a winning start in west London?

How to watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan (CAN$24.99) gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.