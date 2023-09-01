Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game

The Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream is one of six matches taking place in the English Premier League on Saturday. Both teams are seeking to finally get off the mark — and you can watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live from anywhere with a VPN .

Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream takes place Saturday (Sep. 2).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Sep. 3)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brentford will be looking to make it four games unbeaten at the start of the EPL season when they host Bournemouth.

Back in May, Brentford learned their star player would miss a large chunk of this season. Ivan Toney was handed an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations, leaving him sidelined until mid-January. That was a huge blow for the Bees.

Yet so far at least, they are getting on just fine without him. Brentford have won one and drawn two of their opening three games in 23/24. They are one of only six teams yet to lose a game this season.

That is testament chiefly to the coaching ability of Thomas Frank, who ensures that Brentford continue to punch above their weight. In Toney's absence, Brentford have been sharing the goals around their other attackers.

Bournemouth have had a tougher start. Andoni Iraola, appointed to replace Gary O'Neil in the summer, has overseen two defeats and a draw up to now, although the Cherries have already faced two of the 'big six' in Tottenham and Liverpool.

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, their recent record in this fixture is not good: the Cherries have not won any of the last five league meetings, while they were beaten by Brentford in the Championship play-offs in 2021.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Reduce the cost of streaming Brentford vs Bournemouth

If you want to stream the game for less, you can always try using a free VPN. They can't guarantee unblocking like premium services, but we found PrivadoVPN to be the best free VPN overall, and was pretty consistent with unblocking.

With 13 locations to pick from on its free plan—including the UK and the US—why not try PrivadoVPN for free before sinking cash into a premium service? Privado even has a team dedicated to unblocking content, so if any free VPN will help you unblock the game, it'll be Privado.