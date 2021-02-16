WandaVision episode 7 release date: When you can watch on Disney Plus

WandaVision episode 6 details Release date: Friday, Feb. 19 at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Total episodes: 9

Mark your calendars with the WandaVision episode 7 release date, which is just around the corner. The Marvel family is turning thoroughly modern in the new installment of the Disney Plus series.

Judging by the trailers that have come out, we expect the show's sitcom format to take inspiration from Modern Family, the hit ABC comedy that ran from 2009 to 2020.

As we noted in our WandaVision episode 6 recap, life in and around Westview is becoming dangerous. The final three episodes of the season will reflect the heightened stakes and drama, with run times of about an hour each.

The show series centers on Avengers couple Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the android/AI hybrid Vision (Paul Bettany). A grieving Wanda uses her powers to "resurrect" Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War, and create a shiny, happy suburban existence in Westview, New Jersey. Their life is depicted in the style of classic sitcoms, but as they move through the decades, the laugh track fades and reality intrudes.

On the outside of the Westview bubble, they're being monitored by S.W.O.R.D. and other law enforcement agencies. Monica Rambeau, FBI Agent Jimmy Woo and physicist Dr. Darcy Lewis are watching WandaVision just like we are!

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch WandaVision episode 7.

WandaVision episode 7 will be released Friday, Feb. 19 at 3 a.m. ET.

Episode 7 is directed by Matt Shakman (who is helming the entire season). The writer is unknown, as is the run time.

We do know the run time will be longer than the first six installments, which were all around a half hour. Director Matt Shakman told TVLine that the entire series is about six hours long. Since the first six episodes total three hours, that leaves three hours for the remaining three episodes.

WandaVision episode 7 trailer

Disney Plus doesn't run traditional promos for each WandaVision episode, so we have to rely on a mid-season sneak peek released by Marvel.

We've already seen most of the scenes from the video, including the ones set on Halloween, on the show. What's left outstanding is WandaVision moving into the 2010s and beyond. It appears the sitcom will go the route of Modern Family, as we see Wanda talking to the camera in a mockumentary type format.

WandaVision will consist of nine episodes in total. Here are their release dates. All episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET, on subsequent Fridays.

WandaVision episode 1: January 15

WandaVision episode 2: January 15

WandaVision episode 3: January 22

WandaVision episode 4: January 29

WandaVision episode 5: February 5

WandaVision episode 6: February 12

WandaVision episode 7: February 19

WandaVision episode 8: February 26

WandaVision episode 9: March 5

WandaVision episode recaps

WandaVision episode 1: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

Wanda and Vision move to the town of Westview in the '50s (the tone is very Dick Van Dyke Show). They meet a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and deal with a last-minute, important dinner with the boss. But during that dinner, things go awry when the couple can't answer basic questions about their lives before moving to town. When the boss chokes on his food, Wanda commands Vision to save him. Then, everything returns to normal.

After the "credits" roll on the show-within-a-show, we see that it's been playing on a monitor with the logo for S.W.O.R.D. Comic readers will know that as the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which monitors alien activity. However, in the MCU, it stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.

WandaVision episode 2: "Don't Touch That Dial

Wanda and Vision are now in the '60s (a la Bewitched) and performing in the neighborhood magic show. Vision gets "drunk" after swallowing a piece of gum that tangles up his inner mechanical parts. At the magic show, he accidentally reveals his abilities, but Wanda covers them up using her own powers. At home, they see a strange beekeeper appear out of a manhole on the street. Wanda says "no" and time rewinds. Wanda is suddenly pregnant and everything turns from black and white to color.

WandaVision episode 3: "Now in Color"

Wanda and Vision are extremely colorful and wearing very '70s outfits in a setting reminiscent of The Partridge Family or Brady Bunch. The doctor makes a home visit and officially declares Wanda pregnant, so the couple starts outfitting the nursery and considering baby names. Wanda's pregnancy develops rapidly and in just a few days, she is ready to give birth. Vision runs off to find the doctor, while Geraldine helps Wanda through delivery of two boys (Tommy and Billy). But afterward, when Wanda mentions her own twin, Pietro, and Geraldine makes a reference to Ultron, Wanda expels her from the sitcom Westview. (Read the full WandaVision episode 3 recap)

WandaVision episode 4: "We Interrupt This Program"

Monica Rambeau wakes up in a hospital room to discover that her mother died while she was blipped out of existence for five years by Thanos' snap. She returns to work at S.W.O.R.D. and assigned to work with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo on a strange missing persons case. She gets sucked into the anomaly around the town of Westview. To get Monica back, Jimmy brings in Dr. Darcy Lewis, an astrophysicist who figures out that Westview is broadcasting a TV signal. They watch the "WandaVision" show and identify several Westview residents as the "characters," but don't know why the phenomenon is happening. Later, Monica is ejected from Westview by Wanda. (Read the full WandaVision episode 4 recap)

WandaVision episode 5: "On a Very Special Episode ..."

Wanda and Vision are fully in the 1980s, with Wanda sporting big, poofy hair. Tommy and Billy grow up instantly from babies to age 5 and again to age 10. They also find a dog, Sparky. Vision goes to work, where he reads an email sent from S.W.O.R.D. That prompts him to "wake up" Norm, who panics about his real life before Vision puts him back into character. When S.W.O.R.D. sends a drone into Westview, a furious Wanda emerges and warns Acting Director Hayward to leave her alone. Upon her return, Vision confronts her over the truth about the town and its residents. Their argument is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor: Pietro Maximoff, Wanda's dead twin brother. However, as Darcy Lewis notes while watching on TV, he has been "recast. (Read the full WandaVision episode 5 recap)

WandaVision episode 6: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"

Wanda, Vision and the twins move into the late 1990s and early 2000s, in a style reminiscent of Malcolm in the Middle. It's Halloween and Wanda and Vision are wearing costumes similar to the ones their comic book characters sported. Vision lies and says he can't join the family's outing because he has to patrol for neighborhood watch, when he's actually exploring the outer edges of Westview. Wanda and her brother, Pietro, take Billy and Tommy trick or treating. He asks her about the creation of Westview. Meanwhile, outside of town, Acting Director Tyler Hayward kicks out Monica, Jimmy and Darcy for questioning his tactics. They find a way to hack into S.W.O.R.D.'s system and Monica and Jimmy depart to meet with a contact of hers that can get her back into the Westview bubble. During a disturbing encounter with Agnes, Vision learns he's dead. He approaches the perimeter of Westview, but leaving the bubble proves deadly to him. Alerted to his predicament by her son, Wanda uses her powers to extend Westview's borders, bringing in the S.W.O.R.D. camp.

(Read the full WandaVision episode 6 recap)