UFC 293 live stream: How to watch Adesanya vs Strickland online, match card, start time

Watch Israel Adesanya begin his second UFC reign at 185 pounds on the UFC 293 live stream, against unlikely middleweight title contender Sean Strickland. The divisive American's best shot at unseating the two-time champion would appear to be through suffocating pressure and bloody-minded persistence, but will he be able to harass the Nigerian-born New Zealander for five straight rounds?

UFC 293 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date and Time: UFC 293 in on Saturday (Sep. 9) ► UFC 293 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 12 p.m. AEST. Early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, main prelims are at 8 p.m. ET. ► UFC 293 ringwalks: Estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEST — but they could go on earlier.

• Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

• Watch in the UK — TNT Sports

Strickland runs his mouth so much that it's easy to forget he's the fifth-ranked middleweight in the UFC, and his trip to Sydney kicked-off in typical fashion, with 'Tarzan' boasting about punching an equally obnoxious Adesanya fan in the stomach near Bondi Beach.

The alleged incident should lend an extra edge to this bout, which came to be partly because Dricus du Plessis wasn't fighting-fit in time following his victory over Robert Whittaker in the middleweight title eliminator two months ago.

While Strickland is in strong form, with eights wins from his past 10 fights, he's never been able to take that step up to the next level. In contrast, in two of his past three fights, 'The Last Stylebender' got the better of Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier, two fighters that proved to be a cut above Strickland when he met them last year. However, anything can happen on the night...

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 293 live streams:

UFC 293 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 293 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 293 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which works out to save you $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 293 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

UFC 293 Early Prelim fights start at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 293. While UFC 293 live streams cost $79.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 293 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $124.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

Need ABC or ESPN? If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all the prelims you want. ESPN and ABC are on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV.

ESPN is on Sling Orange, while ABC is on Sling Blue for select markets. Sling is offering halfprice for the first month. Fubo has both ABC and ESPN in its entry-level package, which has a 7-day free trial.

Of course, you can also watch ESPN and ABC on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC, depending on your location, can be pulled down with some of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package, and ABC in select regions via Sling Blue. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% off your first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services for sports, Fubo offers both ESPN and ABC. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch UFC 293 in the UK and Australia

UFC 293 means a late night for fight fans in the U.K., while it's an afternoon affair for viewers in Australia.

In the U.K., you'll start the main card at 3 a.m. BST, with Adesanya and Strickland going on at around 5 a.m. BST. It'll be live on TNT Sports - formerly BT Sport - which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 293's main card will go live on Sunday at 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo, where it costs AU$59.95.

How to watch UFC 293 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the Great White North will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 293's main card is available via various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 293 fight card

Early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie - Welterweight

Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda - Featherweight

Mike Mathetha vs Charlie Radtke - Welterweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN Plus and ESPN

Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quiñones - Lightweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi - Lightweight

Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal - Featherweight

Carlos Ulberg vs Jung Da-un - Light Heavyweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj - Light Heavyweight

Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane - Heavyweight

Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos - Flyweight

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov - Heavyweight

Israel Adesanya (c) vs Sean Strickland - UFC Middleweight Championship