UFC 285 live stream: How to watch Jones vs. Gane online, match card

When you tune into the UFC 285 live stream online, you'll see a card led by a massive heavyweight title fight. And Jones vs. Gane should see both men kicking and countering their way to the gold.

UFC 285 time and date Date and Time: UFC 285 is Saturday (March 4)

UFC 285 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT / 2 p.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin four and a half hours earlier, at 5:30 p.m. ET, main prelims are two hours before the main card, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 285 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

We come to this match via the worst case scenario for fight fans: Francis Ngannou and UFC failed to reach a new contract, so the champ was released and his title was placed into vacancy.

To find a new champ, the UFC has set up former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones against the No. 1-ranked Heavyweight division contender, Ciryl Gane. Jones is making his big return to the octagon with this match, and while he wasn't on fire before, he's got good chances this weekend.

In the co-main event, the women’s Flyweight title is on the line, as UFC's current longest-reigning title holder Valentina Shevchenko defends against Alexa Grasso.

And for the odds: former lightweight champ Jones is a slight favorite at -170 (wager $170 to win $100) over the former interim champ Gane (+145 — wager $100 to win $145) according to DraftKings (opens in new tab). Shevchenko is the overwhelming favorite, at -750 to Grasso's +550.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 285 live streams:

UFC 285 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 285 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 285 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 285 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the former yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV Orange and FuboTV.

UFC 285 Early Prelim fights start at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

How to watch UFC 285 in the UK and Australia

UFC 285 is (as usual) at a bad time in the U.K., and a good time of day down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely start Jones vs Gane at approximately 5 a.m. GMT. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 285 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 285 is live on Sunday at 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 285 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 285's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 285 fight card

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET) on UFC FightPass

Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan — Welterweight

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez — Bantamweight

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci — Women's Strawweight

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat — Bantamweight

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov — Lightweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones — Bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis — Middleweight

Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas — Women's Flyweight

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault — Middleweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus