UFC 253 live stream: How to watch Adesanya vs Costa, TV channel, card and odds

UFC 253 date and time UFC 253 is tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 26), with early prelims slated for 7 p.m. ET, regular prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

The event is live from UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 253 live streams are almost here, and the gang is going back to UFC's own private little island of insanity. Yes, UFC's home away from home, Fight Island, is playing host to Israel Adesanya (19-0-0) vs Paulo Costa (13-0-0), a battle where the former defends his middleweight championship.

While nobody's writing Costa off, odds seem to favor the champ, who may need around four rounds to put his undefeated challenge down. Adesanya, also known as "The Last Stylebender" has Costa on height and reach (both arm and leg), and the rationale for this pick is based on Adesanya's rep for dodging and avoiding.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Our best Netflix shows list has 63 picks for your next binge watch

Everything to know about Cobra Kai season 3

Frusrtratingly, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov dropped out of his UFC 253 fight against Justin Gaethje earlier this year. The pair will instead fight next month, at UFC 254.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 253 live streams online: match that decides the new light heavyweight champion. The belt was vacated by Jon Jones.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 252 live streams online:

Where to live stream UFC 253 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 253 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN2 and ESPN+, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 253 Early Prelim fights start at 7 p.m.ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 253. While UFC 253 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 253 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 253 offer. View Deal

Sling TV: ESPN2 is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

How to watch UFC 253 in the U.K.

Those staying up extra late -- until 3 a.m.! -- in the UK will watch UFC 253 live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport. The BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 per month and will get you access to UFC 253, as well as Premier League fixtures.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 253 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 253's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 253 fight card

Early prelims (7 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes [heavyweight division]

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques [light heavyweight division]

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva [lightweight division]

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews [welterweight division]

Ludovit Klein vs. Shane Young [featherweight division]

Aleksa Camur vs. William Knight [light heavyweight division]

Main Card (10 p.m. Eastern):