UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream: How to watch the 2021 Final Four online

UCLA vs Gonzaga channel, start time The UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream will begin at 8:34 p.m. ET / 5:34 p.m. PT Saturday, April 3rd. It will be on CBS.

The UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream features two of the best storylines from the NCAA Tournament. Saturday night, we will see who’s side fate chooses in this March Madness live stream.

In one corner, you have the top seeded, undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs who are trying to punch their ticket to the final and become the first undefeated champion since 1976. In the other corner you have the 11-seeded UCLA Bruins, the first team in nearly a decade to go from the First Four to the Final Four. Who will keep their shining moment shimmering?

Everything we know about Stranger Things season 4

All the best streaming devices all support HBO Max

Plus: How to catch all the MLB live streams

The Bulldogs haven’t just won games to get to this point, they’ve dominated them. Much has been made of their 30-0 record, but not enough has been made of how they have now won 27 straight by double-digits, an NCAA D-1 record. In the middle of that domination has been sophomore big man Drew Timme. The mustached man has averaged 25 points-per-game over the Zags last 3 wins, six points higher than his regular season average.

The Bruins have enjoyed a different kind of run. One that just makes you think maybe, just maybe they are that team of destiny. It doesn’t make sense. The experts didn’t predict it, but here they are. Their last two wins have come over 2-seeded Alabama and 1-seeded Michigan who they edged 51-49. Like Gonzaga, UCLA has a sophomore to thank for much of their run. Guard Johnny Juzang dropped 28 points on the Wolverines and is averaging 20 points-per-game in the tournament. This is the Bruins 19th all-time Final Four appearance, but first since 2008.

Gonzaga is a 14-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 145.5.

How to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

UCLA vs Gonzaga live streams in the US

In the US, the Houston vs. Baylor game airs on CBS at 5:14 p.m. ET / 2:14 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 3. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV — one of the best streaming services — as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus free trial: 50% off for a year with code YEAR

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. View Deal

UCLA vs Gonzaga live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find UCLA vs Gonzaga in UK streaming services.

UCLA vs Gonzaga live streams in Canada

UCLA vs Gonzaga will be on TSN, with Final Four coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Completists stuck in Canada without a way to watch the games on the service they already subscribe to, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.