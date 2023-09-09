Titans vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 online

The Titans vs Saints live stream ushers in an era of high expectations for New Orleans and one of mystery for Tennessee. While Derek Carr is being hailed as the guy to catapult the Saints to the top of their division, Ryan Tannehill appears to be in the last-chance saloon, with the Titans having snapped up Malik Willis and Will Levis in two straight drafts. You'll need to watch the NFL live stream to see how the game pans out, and you can tune in from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Titans vs Saints live stream channel, start time The Titans vs Saints live stream is on Sunday, Sep. 10.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

For too long, the Titans' offense has been reliant on the individual heroics of running back Derrick Henry, which is why the organization has decided to appoint Tim Kelly as its new offensive coordinator. The move was instrumental in bringing five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the franchise this offseason — the duo having worked together in Houston — and if that doesn't lift Tannehill's game, perhaps it'd be best for everybody if a new man got a chance at center.

The mood could hardly be more different for the Caesars Superdome faithful, who expect their team to win the NFC South title now that Carr has arrived and Tom Brady has hung up his helmet. The former Raider, who in recent years has had to be so much more than a player, was always overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert out in the AFC West, but he now has the chance to be a leading man.

DraftKings has the Saints (-162) as ever so slight favorites. At +136, the Titans aren't exactly underdogs. Here's everything you need to watch the Titans vs Saints live stream online.

How to watch Titans vs Saints live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and struggling to watch Titans vs Saints, there is still a way to see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your hometown, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream the NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Titans vs Saints live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Titans vs Saints live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sep. 10).

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2023 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could you help you save on a monthly plan.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Titans vs Saints live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch Titans vs Saints live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing the game.

Titans vs Saints live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Titans vs Saints on Sky Sports, which is showing more than 100 live games this NFL season.

Instead, the game is being live-streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at £151 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of £37.75.

The Titans vs Saints live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Titans vs Saints live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Titans vs Saints live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Titans vs Saints live streams on Kayo Sports and via Foxtel.

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package, and offers new users a 7-day free trial.

The game is also being live streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, along with every single NFL game this season. A subscription is priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly instalments of AU$70.