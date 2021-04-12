Thor: Love and Thunder set photos look like the ultimate getaway

The set of Thor: Love and Thunder looks to be the ultimate getaway experience, as evidenced by the latest batch of set photos. And why wouldn't it be? The Covid-19 pandemic has basically been handled in Australia (where production is taking place), and it appears that director Taika Waititi is one of the coolest bosses ever.

No, these aren't leaks, or official shots provided by Disney, but from the Instgram account of Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great).

If Robinson's caption "best adventure of my life - thank you to the first nations people of australia for sharing your land for a bit, i loved it so much" didn't make the blissful vibes obvious enough, scroll through the nine photos she shared below.

Recognizable cast and crew in the shots include Waititi, wearing a backwards cap and flipping two middle fingers. There's also an extremely chilled-out shot of Valkyrie herself (Tessa Thompson) with an arm on Robinson's shoulder.

A post shared by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (@jennkaytin) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere in the post, you see all the chill vibes in the world from a lounging kangaroo, thats living its best live, and a few sunsets.

We've known the vibe on set was probably on the side of cool for a while, but it was mostly based on inference. The repeated news of surprise cameos from actors who you would not expect to see in the movie were great to hear about.

Thor: Love and Thunder (aka Thor 4) is set to arrive on May 6, 2022, and features a story where Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becomes the new Thor. Expect to see some of the The Guardians of the Galaxy (including Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista) on board as well. And they'll need a team this big to stop the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who's angry with the gods for not protecting his family.