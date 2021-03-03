Thor: Love and Thunder leaks reveal two big cameos

Spoiler alert: Casting news for Thor: Love and Thunder's casting news is spilling out, and this story dives into names you should expect to see in the upcoming movie.

We knew that Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is going to flip the script on who wields Mjolnir, but we didn't know about how weird its casting was getting. Or at least we didn't until a couple of leaks produced new names — one of which we did not see coming.

Let's start with the not-surprising news that Matt Damon is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Daily Mail, Damon was seen on set in the same costume he was in in Thor: Ragnarok.

Oh, you forgot Damon was already in the MCU? To jog your memory, here's a clip from Thor: Ragnarok, where Jason Bourne himself is dressed up as Loki, acting out a scene for a play (with Luke Hemsworth as Thor).

The other celebrity making a cameo appearance — which may fit in with the above Matt Damon role — is Melissa McCarthy, with her husband Ben Falcone. McCarthy appears to be dressed as Thor's sister Hela, which could mean she's playing an actor portraying the role that Cate Blanchett had in Ragnarok.

McCarhy and Falcone publicly "auditioned" for roles in Thor: Love and Thunder on Instagram, where they read monologues to prove they were true thespians. Given the specificity of that post, we probably should have seen this coming.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In it, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become the new Thor.