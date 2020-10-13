This top PS4 hard drive is 40% off for Prime Day — and it works with PS5

Given we’re now in the PS4's seventh year, the chances are you’re running a little low on hard disk space – even if you have a fancy 1TB Pro model. Fortunately, Sony makes it easy to attach external storage, and thanks to an early Prime Day discount, juggling PS4 game installs needn’t be a problem for much longer.

Seagate’s officially licensed PS4 Game Drive is now just $65 on Amazon. That's a 40% saving on its original $110 retail price.

PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $65 @ Amazon

The officially licensed Seagate Game Drive for PS4 gives you enough storage space for over 50 games. It's lightweight, compact and doesn't need its own plug, making it the perfect PS4 accessory for those pushed for internal storage space.View Deal

Seagate’s solution is one of the best external hard drives for PS4 available. The design is minimalist, but clearly PlayStation with a style that compliments the look and feel of the black PS4 — whether you have an original model, a slim version or the Pro. It’s plug and play, and shares power with the PS4, meaning you don’t need to allocate another plug socket for it.

Most important, of course, is the capacity. By default, PS4 consoles ship with 500GB or 1TB of internal storage, but the Seagate Game Drive ups this by 2TB. That, the company estimates, is enough for 50 plus games, though of course it depends on what kind of titles you like to play. The recently released and excellent Spelunky 2 weighs in at under 500MB, while with various updates Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now pushing 200GB.

A word of warning for those with their PS5 pre-order in place: while you should be able to use this with PS5, the faster SSD storage Sony’s latest console requires means that this extra space won’t be able to run PS5 games directly. That said, our current understanding is that you’ll still be able to play your current PS4 games off it, thanks to the new console’s impressive backwards compatibility. You'll also be able to store PS5 data on this drive; you'll just need to transfer it to the internal SSD to use it.

In short, for PS4 games — whether on PS5 or your current PS4 – this looks like a great product at a great price. If you’re feeling a little tight on space, make sure you add it to your basket before the price returns to normal post Prime Day. And be sure to check out our ongoing roundup of the best Prime Day deals so far.