This limited edition Amazon Echo looks awesome and supports a good cause

It's no secret that Black Friday deals can bring out a dark side of consumer capitalism, but how about when they do some good? Whether Amazon intentionally aligned it with its incessant, month-long deals event or not, the limited-edition (PRODUCT) RED Echo is an awesome score that also gives back to global health programs.

Amazon has the 4th-generation (PRODUCT) RED Echo bundled with 2 Philips Hue bulbs for $125. It's listed as 3% savings, but what's special about this deal is not the money going back to your pocket: it's the $10 per (echo)RED purchase that'll go to the Global Fund and support health initiatives in sub-Saharan Africa.

echo(RED) + Philips Hue 2-pack: $125 @ Amazon

Our goal at Tom's Guide is to help you make smart buying decisions, and while every laptop or smart home gadget you get isn't going to save the world, there are opportunities to contribute to causes that make the world a better, healthier place for more people.

Product (RED) devices are a staple in Apple's lineup of iPhones, and it's great to see Amazon promoting a similar partnership with the non-profit for its Alexa-powered smart speakers. It's not a perfect solution, and there's always more major corporations can do, but it's a welcomed option for shoppers nonetheless.

In our Amazon Echo (4th-generation) review, we liked the new orb-like design, plus strong audio and even stronger smart home skills made the the latest Echo one of the best smart speakers you can buy this year.

Amazon has bundled the echo(RED) with a two-pack of Philips Hue lights, which are considered the best smart lights bulbs around and complement the Echo's smart home skills nicely. Long story short, this is a great holiday gift option instead of simply buying the standard Echo and a separate pack of smart bulbs.

As we get closer to the holidays, think about the ways you can volunteer your time or money, if you're able. At the very least, be open to purchases that have a give-back element like this one.