This Kindle Paperwhite deal takes $45 off the best ereader on the market

Amazon's first wave of Black Friday deals is now live and one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get involves the excellent Kindle Paperwhite.

For a limited time, you can score the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite eReader on sale for $84.99. That's $45 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this eReader.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129.99 now $84.99 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders you can own. It feature a 6-inch anti-glare 300 ppi display, 8GB of storage to hold thousands of books, and best of all, it's IPX8 rated waterproof.

The Editor's Choice Kindle Paperwhite is our top overall e-Reader. In our lab, we put this waterproof Kindle to the test by splashing water on it and dropping it in a pail of water where we let it marinate for 20 minutes. The device continued to work and offer responsive page-turning, as if it had been dry the whole time. If the Paperwhite is still too high for your budget, you can also get the Amazon Kindle for $59.99 ($30 off).

