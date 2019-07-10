New Renders Reveal Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

Less than a month before Samsung plans to introduce the Galaxy Note 10 at its Unpacked event, press renders of the upcoming smartphone lineup have leaked online. The images leave nothing about the design to the imagination — we finally have a full look at the company’s new Galaxy models.

(Image credit: @ishanagarwal24)

New Look for the Galaxy Note Series

The watermark-less renders, shared by Ishan Agarwal , essentially confirm the Galaxy Note 10 appearance notable leaker Ben Geskin proposed in May . Until today's renders, we had only seen the black model. The silver finish introduces a new color to the Galaxy Note lineup and is another way the Galaxy Note 10 phones looks different from their Galaxy Note 9 predecessor.

Galaxy Note 10 Specs

The Galaxy Note 10 in these renders has a 6.3-inch Infinity-O display with ultrathin bezels and a small, circular camera cutout towards the top. We can expect a 10-megapixel selfie cam set in there.

The back of the Galaxy Note 10 ditches Samsung’s horizontal camera layout for a vertical oval reminiscent of the setup on the Huawei P30. The three camera sensors are slightly elevated off of an otherwise-flat rear. We’re expecting a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera alongside a 12-megapixel telephoto alternative that'll support 2x optical zoom, much like the Galaxy S10+ .

Both the Galaxy Note and 6.75-inch Galaxy Note 10+ are expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU.

(Image credit: @ishanagarwal24)

A Glimpse at the Galaxy Note 10+

Shortly after the Galaxy Note 10 renders leaked, Galaxy Note 10+ images followed. The Note 10+ looks pretty similar to the Note 10, but with added rear camera sensors. The Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to be larger than the Galaxy Note 10 and come in the same color finishes.

No Power Button?

If you examine the renders, it seems that Samsung has done away with a physical power button for the Galaxy Note 10 phones. We still see volume controls and what's likely a Bixby button on the left frame, but based on these renders, we won't be getting the typical power button on the right side of the phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 lineup is quickly becoming the worst-kept secret in the smartphone business. This week, Samsung Indonesia accidentally confirmed rumors of the DeX Live feature in a video shared to Twitter. The tweet, since taken down, showcased how you’ll be able to use the Galaxy Note 10 to work on the go .

On August 7th, we’ll get to see the official Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at the company’s Unpacked event in Brooklyn. Preorders will commence following the announcement, with shipments soon after. Until then, Be sure to catch up on all the latest info right on our updated Galaxy Note 10 news and rumor hub page.