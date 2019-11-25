This is the best new MacBook Air deal we've ever seen

Looking for the best MacBook deals this week? Well we found an excellent Apple laptop deal that your bank account will thank you for.

Amazon currently has the latest model MacBook Air on sale for $799.99 in Space Gray via an on-page clickable coupon. Normally priced at $1,099, that's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2019 MacBook Air. It's among the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now. In fact, it's also one of the best Apple deals of the season.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $300 off its normal retail price (via an on-page coupon).View Deal

The MacBook Air is a solid entry level laptop for everyone and one of the best laptops money can buy. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB or RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In Sister site LaptopMag's 2019 MacBook Air review, they were impressed by crisp, high-resolution Retina display and powerful sound, and no bloatware. They tested its multitasking performance and it handled just about everything they threw at it without slowing down.

