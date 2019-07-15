This Great Apple Watch Alternative Is $75 Off for Prime Day

One of the best cheap Apple Watch alternatives just got even cheaper. Prime members can get the TicWatch Pro for $174.99. That's $75 off its regular $250 retail price.

It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this smartwatch.

In our TicWatch Pro review, we were impressed by its 30-day battery life and premium watch strap. Although we wish the design was less bulky, the long lasting battery performance makes up for it.

TicWatch Pro Premium Smartwatch: was $250 now just $174.99

The TicWatch Pro boasts a long-lasting battery that doesn’t require charging for 30 days. It offers various tracking features like heart-rate monitor, step counter, calories, speed, and cadence. View Deal

Thin and lightweight, the TicWatch Pro features a knurled stainless steel bezel and is built to military standards. It's also IP68 waterproof, offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and works with Google Assistant.

The TicWatch resembles a traditional watch. It features a top layer with an always-on LCD panel and a colorful OLED second layer.

When you want to activate the latter, simply tap the face or turn your wrist to use the smart features. You can then access your installed apps or native app like Weather and Workout.

Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch works with both the Wear OS app and Mobvoi's companion app. From there you can personalize your notifications and set up Google Assistant.

Remember, this Prime Day deal ends July 16, so act fast to grab one while you still can.