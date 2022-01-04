The Roborock Dyad is the cordless wet and dry vacuum I've been waiting for

If you want to make light work of the cleaning chores this year, the Roborock Dyad is could be the perfect combo. At CES 2022, Roborock unveiled its first cordless wet and dry cleaner that will vacuum, wash and dry your floors in one cleaning session.

While Roborock already has a solid reputation in offering one the best robot vacuums , this latest Dyad reigns supreme, and it's the only all-in-one vacuum cleaner we've seen that can tackle every cleaning task around the home.

The Roborock Dyad comes with two unique motors to guarantee super pick-up power for both dry and wet messes, in minimal time. It can also detect stubborn stains and automatically change its water flow and suction power accordingly, to leave your floors spotless.

(Image credit: Roborock)

For those who live in compact spaces, you don’t have to worry about those hard-to-reach places as the Dyad can easily clean along the edges while keeping close to the walls ensuring every trace of dust is picked up. Performance wise, the Dyad is easy to use and powerful enough to tackle any cleaning task. It has a multi-roller design and a 180-degree, head twist to make it easier to maneuver around the home and can get into those awkward spaces.

Another key highlight is the Dyad's convenient cordless capabilities, and with its high-capacity battery, this thing can run for an impressive 35 minutes. To monitor battery life, it has a stylish LED screen to indicate battery power, cleaning mode and even specific floor areas that require more cleaning. Plus, there is a handy voice alert system to let you know when to refill the water tank.

Roborock dyad (Image credit: Shutterstock)

More importantly, the Dyad self-cleans at just a touch of a button, saving you the hassle of emptying out and cleaning yourself (no more dirty hands!).

If you don’t mind splashing out on premium quality, the Roborock Dyad is set to cost $459.99 and will only be available on Amazon starting later this month.

Essentially, if you’re after a smart vacuum cleaner that will literally do all your cleaning (so you don’t have to) the Roborock Dyad seems like a great contender.

