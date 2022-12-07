The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 release date and time: How to watch online

Get ready for sun, fun and drama when The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premieres on Peacock! The show is back with another muy caliente season featuring new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line.

RHOM streaming details The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premieres with the first four episodes Thursday, Dec. 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock (opens in new tab).

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 cast features returning housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Also on board are friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton.

Guerdy is busier than ever as a wedding planner, but husband Russell wants her to slow down. Lisa is trying to mend her friendship with Larsa, while facing rumors that Lenny is seeing another woman. Julia is struggling with being an empty nester, Dr. Nicole is relishing her new engagement and Alexia is ready to celebrate her wedding with Miami friends. As for Larsa, she's ready to get back to dating after her divorce.

Here's everything you need to watch The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 on Peacock. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Miami season 5 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Peacock isn't everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Real Housewives of Miami season 5 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Housewives fans can watch The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 only on Peacock (opens in new tab).

The first four episodes premiere Thursday, December 8 at 3 a.m. ET.

To watch RHOM, you'll need Peacock Premium ($4.99/month). And if you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month).

How to watch Real Housewives of Miami season 5 online in Canada

Unfortunately, Peacock is not available in Canada. And RHOM is not airing on Slice, like some of the other Real Housewives shows.

How to watch Real Housewives of Miami season 5 online in the UK

Brits can watch Real Housewives of Miami season 5 on Hayu (opens in new tab) the day after it airs in the U.S..

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a seven-day free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

How to watch Real Housewives of Miami season 5 online in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can also watch Real Housewives of Miami season 5 with Hayu (opens in new tab), which costs AU$6.99 after a seven-day free trial.

