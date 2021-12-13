The Future Tech Awards are coming!

Choosing the best tech products in the world is no easy task. Not only are thousands of new smartphones, TVs, cameras, headphones, laptops and other devices released each year, but they also keep on getting better.

Still, that's the task we've set ourselves here at Tom's Guide, and it's one we relish. However, when it comes to voting on the Future Tech Awards winners, we have a little help.

That's because the Awards, now in their third year, are a collaboration across Future Publishing's tech sites including Tom's Guide, T3, TechRadar, What Hi-Fi, iMore and Android Central.

Featuring the very best people, products and services from across the US technology sector, they reflect the expert opinion of technology editors from across Future Publishing — though we will admit that we don't always see eye to eye on who should win what!

Assuming we can agree in time, the winners will be announced during CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January and will this year include two award tracks:

The Future 50: These awards recognize 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology. The shortlist is selected by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists and will include everyone from CEOs to product managers, designers to engineers, content creators to marketing & advertising experts and more.

Future Choice: The best products in the world, as voted for by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The winners all score highly in reviews and buying guides on Future tech sites including Tom's Guide, T3, TechRadar, What Hi-Fi, Digital Camera World, Tom’s Hardware, Laptop Mag and others.