The excellent Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar is $50 off right now — and it has Alexa

The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of the best soundbars you can buy, thanks to its rich sound quality and handy Alexa voice controls. And it's an even sweeter deal at $50 off, as Yamaha's excellent soundbar is $299 on Amazon right now.

The YAS-209 packs a slim 36-inch design that should fit well under most TVs, and includes a wireless subwoofer for adding deeper bass to your favorite shows and movies. But its real standout feature is its ability to work with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

In our Yamaha YAS-209 review, we praised the soundbar for its responsive Alexa controls. We were able to easily change the soundbar's volume and input using voice commands, while also taking advantage of standard Alexa features like being able to ask for the weather or control smart home devices.

The YAS-209 also simply sounds great, with crisp dialog for hearing your favorite shows clearly and an immersive 3D surround mode for simulating the movie theater. We also found the soundbar to double as a great music speaker thanks to its deep bass and sharp treble.

If you find yourself having more and more movie nights at home with the family, the YAS-209 is one of your best options in this price range — especially at $50 off.

