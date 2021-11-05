The dual-camera DJI Mavic 3 looks pretty awesome

While there's been plenty of speculation about the DJI Mavic 3, DJI's newest drone just officially flew onto the radar today (Nov. 4), featuring two cameras — one with a 4/3 sensor and the other a 28x zoom lens — along with a bevy of other features, including a record 46-minute flight time.

Here's everything you need to know about the DJI Mavic 3, including its price, sensors, capabilities, and when it'll be available.

Best drones for all types of flyers

The best Black Friday drone deals

DJI Mavic 3: Price and availability

(Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Mavic 3 is available now, and will be sold in three configurations:

Mavic 3 Standard version ($2,199)

Includes Mavic 3 drone, Intelligent Flight Battery, RC-N1 Remote Controller, Battery Charger, Storage Cover, and three pairs of Propellers.

Mavic 3 Fly More Combo ($2,999)

Includes Mavic 3 drone, three Intelligent Flight Batteries, RC-N1 Remote Controller, Battery Charger, Storage Cover, battery charging hub, ND filter set (ND4\8\6\32), carrying bag, and six pairs of Propellers.

Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo ($4,999)

Includes Mavic 3 Cine drone with a built-in 1TB SSD that supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ video recording, three Intelligent Flight Batteries, RC-N1 Remote Controller, Battery Charger, Storage Cover, battery charging hub, DJI RC Pro, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\6\32), ND Filters Set (ND64\128\256\512), 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable.

Additional batteries will cost $209 each.

The starting price of $2,199 places it well above DJI's other Mavic drones. The Mavic 2 Pro — the next-most expensive drone, starts at $1,599. Still, the Mavic 3 is about $1,000 less than DJI's pro-focused Inspire 2.

The DJI Mavic 3 can be preordered at dji.com and at Adorama.

DJI Mavic 3: Cameras

(Image credit: DJI)

In a first, the DJI Mavic 3 will feature not one, but two cameras: The first is a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera; the second is a 28x hybrid zoom camera, which has a 4x digital zoom on the main lens and a 7-28x zoom on the tele lens; the view shifts from one lens to the other, similar to that of the iPhone 13's zoom.

The main camera can capture 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps and 4K at 120fps. Its 24mm equivalent lens has an 84-degree field of view, and it has an adjustable aperture from f/2.8-f/11.

The second zoom lens is a 162mm equivalent with an aperture of f/4.4, so it should be fairly good, even in somewhat darker conditions.

The Mavic 3 will be able to record H.264 video at a max bitrate of 200Mbps, and H.265 at 140Mbps.

A special Mavic 3 Cine version of the drone will have a built-in 1TB SSD, which will enable Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for a maximum data rate of 3772Mbps.

DJI Mavic 3 vs. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

Just how big a leap is the Mavic 3 over the Mavic 2 Pro? This chart below doesn't cover all the differences between the two models, but there are some significant upgrades.

For starters, the Mavic 3 is a bit larger than the Mavic 2 Pro, but manages to be a hair lighter. You can also see that the Mavic 3 has a much longer flight time — 46 minutes vs. 31 minutes — though the max hover time is slightly closer.

The Mavic 3's larger image sensor also allows for much higher resolutions when filming — 5.1K/50fps versus 4K/30 fps. Moreover, the Mavic 3 offers double the resolution when filming at higher frame rates.

DJI Mavic 3 DJI Mavic 2 Pro Size (unfolded) 13.7 x 11.1 x 4.2 inches 12.6 x 10.1 x 3.6 inches Weight ~2 pounds 2 pounds Cameras 4/3 CMOS (24mm), 1/2-inch CMOS (162mm) 1-inch CMOS Flight time 46 mins 31 mins Hover time 40 mins 29 mins Max video resolution 5.1K at 50fps/ 4K at 120fps 4K/30 fps/ 1080p/120 fps Photo resolution 20MP 20MP Internal storage 8GB 8GB GPS GPS/Galileo/BeiDou GPS/GLONASS

DJI Mavic 3: Features

(Image credit: DJI)

Similar to the Mavic 2, the Mavic 3 will have sensors on all sides — six fish-eye vision and two wide-angle — that will not only help it to avoid obstacles, but to plot a course around the obstructions.

ActiveTrack 5.0 should allow for more cinematic shots, as the Mavic 3 will be able to not only follow subjects better, but also fly alongside and around a moving object.

Also new to the Mavic 3 is DJI's O3+ transmission system, which will let the drone stream 1080p/60 fps video directly to the controller, and has a range of up to 15 km.

An updated return-to-home feature will allow the Mavic 3 to automatically determine the shortest, safest, and energy-efficient route to land back at its home point.

The Mavic 3 will not work with DJI's FPV goggles at launch, but a company representative said future integrations could be possible through firmware updates.

DJI Mavic 3: Flight time

(Image credit: DJI)

Apart from the cameras, perhaps the most impressive feature of the Mavic 3 is its expected flight time. DJI says the Mavic 3 can stay aloft for up to 46 minutes — 12 minutes longer than the Mavic 2, which topped out at 34 minutes.

Of course, battery life is affected by a number of factors including the ambient temperature, wind conditions, and how you're flying the drone, but it's great to see such a large leap. We hope this trickles down to DJI's other drones.

DJI Mavic 3: Outlook

(Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Mavic 3 seems like a huge step forward from the previous generation. Its dual-camera system, along with its longer flight times and enhanced tracking system, looks to make the Mavic 3 one of the best drones for videographers who don't have the budget or need for a full-size professional system.

Most casual drone operators will do just fine with DJI's sub-$2000 models, but the Mavic 3 could be the new go-to drone for those who want something portable yet powerful. We hope to get our hands on the Mavic 3 soon, so stay tuned.