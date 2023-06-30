The Boys season 4 is adding 6 new cast members — here's what we know

The Boys season 4 may be facing delays, so now's a good time to review its growing cast of characters. Our expectations for these characters is quite high, as the Prime Video series has proven quite great providing fans with multifaceted characters that (sometimes literally) blur the lines between good and bad.

Over the course of three seasons, we've lost some characters we've either grown to loathe or like (love's a strong word for anyone in The Boys' universe), such as Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). And even though many survived last season (where are you, Soldier Boy?), there will be more room at the table next season.

And that includes more space for Billy Butcher's boy as Cameron Crovetti's Ryan Butcher got promoted from recurring character to series regular! The list of new cast members includes a familiar star, two new superheroes and a few actors with undisclosed roles. Here's what we know so far.

Brand New Characters Joining The Boys season 4

Sister Sage

Sister Sage (Susan Hayward) is a supe whose powers and abilities are yet to be announced. Her costume features an upside-down Eye of Providence, which could make you think there's something divine going on here. Based on her name and the below, it seems like she can think (or possibly move) faster than most.

Sage was originally announced on The Boys’ Instagram on August 1, 2022, with the words, "Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you." Don't bother checking the comics to find out more about her. Like Firecracker (below), she was created purely for the series.

Firecracker

Firecracker is another supe whose powers are yet to be disclosed, but showrunner Eric Kripke's promised that both of these new characters "are some of the best & craziest ever written" for The Boys.

Firecracker (seen above) is carrying a holstered pistol, making her one of the few supes to be seen using or carrying a weapon: “Let’s just say this Firecracker has a short fuse.”

Hughie Campbell’s absentee mother

Even though fans were first made to believe that Hughie Campbell’s mother died many years ago, the season 2 finale revealed that she merely abandoned Campbell and his father when he was aged 6. Unfortunately, she left him with nothing but a strong determination to be nothing like her, so make way for what will surely be a tumultuous family reunion.

Deadline broke the news that Rosemarie Dewitt will play Hughie's mother.

3 more new cast members

Deadline also revealed American Gothic star Elliot Knight and Supernatural's Rob Benedict joined the cast in currently undisclosed roles, but the bigger news is that The Walking Dead favorite Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also joining the cast, as Karl Urban revealed in the above Instagram post.