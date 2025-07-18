'Invincible' just got a major update ahead of season 4 — and it's adding a new cast member

"Invincible" season 5 is officially greenlit.

Yes, season 4 still won't be here until next year, but according to Variety, Prime Video has seen enough to renew its animated superhero show for another season — despite the fact that audiences haven't seen an episode of the show since the season 3 finale.

But that's not the only "Invincible" news we've learned. In its report on the season 5 renewal, Variety also revealed that Matthew Rhys will be joining the cast in an undisclosed role — but I think I know who he's voicing.

Matthew Rhys joins 'Invincible' season 4 ... as Thragg?

When "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment announced that season 4 will debut sometime in 2026 via an Instagram post, that wasn't the only thing it revealed. The post also announced that "Thragg has been cast."

Minor spoilers for "Invincible" beyond this point

Thragg is a familiar name for fans of the "Invincible" comics.

Also known as Lord Thragg or Grand Regent Thragg, he is the ruler of the Viltrumite Empire. Since his casting was announced, he's been expected by fans to serve as the main antagonist for Mark Grayson / Invincible going forward.

Thragg is even more powerful than Conquest in the comics, and those who watched season 3 know how difficult Conquest was to defeat.

It's been expected that a bigger name will be cast to voice Thragg, and with the announcement of Rhys joining season 4 in an undisclosed role, I think we've just learned who Thragg is.

To be clear, this is entirely speculation. But an actor of Rhys' caliber would make total sense to voice the villainous emperor.

