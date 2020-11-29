The best noise cancelling headphones just hit lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday headphone deals underway, you might be hunting down discounts on the best noise cancelling headphones. If that's the case, you don't want to miss out this Sony WH-1000xM4 sale.
For a limited time Amazon has the Sony WH-1000xM4 on sale for $278. These wireless headphones normally cost $349.99, so you're saving $72 on these comfortable, noise-cancelling cans. Cyber Monday deals don't get better than this.
Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon
Act fast! Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at their lowest price ever. These noise cancelling headphones offer excellent sound quality and they're super comfortable too. The battery life is impressive too - up to 30 hours with the ACN on.View Deal
We love the Sony WH-1000xM4, which is why they're currently leading our best headphones rankings. The noise cancelling technology is unbeatable, and the audio quality is excellent, too.
The battery life is also seriously impressive, lasting around 30 hours even with the noise-cancelling features turned on in our Sony WH-1000xM4 review. To top it off, they look great and feel super comfortable — you really won't do better than these headphones.
Amazon isn't the only place to find the Sony WH-1000xM4s, so if you'd rather shop elsewhere, or if Amazon goes out of stock, have no fear. Adorama is running the same offer as Amazon at the moment. (Sony WH-1000xM4 headphones for $278.)
These Sony WH-1000xM4 headphones are a popular product this Cyber Monday, so we expect these to sell out sooner rather than later. Act now to score them on sale.
