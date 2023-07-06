The Ashes live stream: How to watch England vs Australia 3rd Test free

Headingley is an iconic Ashes venue after England's amazing against-the-odds victories here in 1981 and 2019. In 1981, England were quoted as 500-1 to win at one stage during the match. In 2019, it took a last wicket stand of 76 between Ben Stokes and Jack Leach (who made one run) to take England home. However, despite this. Australia have won more Ashes tests in Leeds than England have (9-8).

Play starts at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 9 p.m. AEDT/

Read on and we'll show you where to watch The Ashes live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Australia go into the third test knowing that if they avoid defeat, they win the Ashes. Indeed, if they avoid defeat in any one of the three remaining tests they win. England have to emulate Don Bradman's Australia 1937 team in coming back from 2-0 down to win an Ashes. But Bradman’s side had the advantage of all the tests being timeless ones. Oh, and of having Bradman in the side.

Australia have played the more ruthless cricket this series, as shown by Lyon coming out to bat severely injured. Shown, too, in the stumping of Bairstow, which was opportunistic at best, unsportsmanlike at worst. But it took Australia a step nearer winning, which was all they could see.

Sportsmanship is interpreted in often confusing ways. Why is a Mankad dismissal seen as reprehensible by so many – despite the batter seeking an unfair advantage – whereas Bairstow's dismissal is not seen in the same light even though the batsmen is seeking, and gaining, no advantage?

England need to understand their own tactics better as ‘Bazball’ is in danger of becoming a straightjacket at times. England were on top at Lord’s in the most recent test before throwing wickets away to short balls in some crazed cultish adherence to what they understood as ‘Bazball’. It took captain Stokes to come in and restore common sense to the batting.

But Stokes can be guilty himself of falling prey to the hype. He preaches entertaining cricket, but in the first test declared on the first day when Joe Root was going well. Not only did it deprive spectators watching more of Root’s highly entertaining batting, it deprived England of runs that may well have won them the match.

Australia are the better side, but the gap between the teams is not so wide that England cannot bridge it at Leeds. But England need to play smarter cricket.

Can England indeed keep the series alive? Here's how to watch every ball of the third test at Headingley online.

Free Ashes 2023 3rd Test live stream

FREE Ashes 2023 live stream

Ashes fans in Australia can watch all five Tests for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch The Ashes live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

The Ashes 2023 live streams around the world

How to watch Ashes 2023 3rd Test live streams from anywhere

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free Ashes live stream from your home country, but what if you're travelling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Ashes 2023 3rd Test live streams in the UK

The 2023 Ashes are being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. All five Tests are scheduled to start at 11am BST. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Ashes 2023 3rd Test live streams in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every Test of the 2023 Ashes for FREE on Channel 9. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Going to be outside Oz during the 2023 Ashes? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch Ashes 2023 3rd Test live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the 2023 Ashes series in full in the US and Canada, with each game scheduled to start at 6am ET / 3am PT. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Ashes 2023 3rd Test live streams in New Zealand

TVNZ Duke is showing the Ashes 3rd Test for free in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 10pm NZST across all five days. That means you can live stream England vs Australia for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.

How to watch Ashes 2023 3rd Test live streams in India

In India, Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Ashes series, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST for all five Tests. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch The Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England 2023 Ashes 3rd Test team

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Harry Brook

Joe Root

Ben Stokes (captain)

Jonny Bairstow

Moeen Ali

Chris Woakes

Stuart Broad

Ollie Robinson

Mark Wood

Australia 2023 Ashes 3rd Test squad

Pat Cummins (captain)

Steve Smith (vice-captain)

Scott Boland

Alex Carey

Cameron Green

Marcus Harris

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Mitchell Marsh

Todd Murphy

Matthew Renshaw

Mitchell Starc

David Warner

The Ashes 2023: Full schedule

First Test (Edgbaston)

Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20 (6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST start) – AUS won

Second Test (Lord's)

Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2 (6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST start) - AUS won

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley)

Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10 (6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST start)

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford)

Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23 (6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST start)

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval)

Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31 (6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST start)

