Teraji vs Budler live stream: How to watch boxing online, free option, fight card, start time odds

Kenshiro Teraji has been cutting a swathe through the junior flyweight division for some time now and with a blockbuster unification showdown taken away from the brilliant Japanese a defence of his WBC and WBA belts against Hekkie Budler was the next best thing. The Hexecutioner is a former two-weight world champion and comes with bags of experience, so there's no thinking the Amazing Boy has taken an easy option.

Teraji vs Budler promises to be a fascinating contest and is airing in various countries across the world, including an option with a free trial.

Teraji vs Budler live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Monday (September 18)

► Venue: Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 9 p.m. JST / 1 p.m. BST / 10 p.m. AEST

► U.S.: ESPN via SlingTV and ESPN Plus

► JPN: Amazon Prime Video (30-day free trial)

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Along with compatriot Naoya Inoue, Kenshiro Tenaji is at the forefront of a resurgent Japanese boxing system. The Amazing Boy has held a version of the world junior flyweight title since May 2017, bar a nine-month period between losing to Masamichi Yabuki in September 2021 and avenging that defeat in May 2022.

The 31-year-old's goal is simple: become the first undisputed junior flyweight champion and keep up his winning record against Budler to ensure mega fights against IBF champion Sivenathi Nontshinga and WBO title holder Jonathan González. He hits hard for the weight and boxes well at range.

Hekkie Budler will need a career-best performance if he's to cause the upset, but the 35-year-old is more than capable of turning back the clock. Five years ago he beat WBA/IBF junior flyweight champion Ryoichi Taguchi in Tokyo and he'll need a performance of similar quality if the South African is to emerge victorious.

Dethroned later that year by Hiroto Kyoguchi, the Hexecutioner is coming off the back of three straight wins, including a first round stoppage of Wichet Sengprakhon in May, but he hasn't been particularly active since a June 2022 defeat of Elwin Soto in the Mexican's backyard. Can the underdog win again?

Here's everything you need to watch the Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler live stream.

How to watch Teraji vs Budler live streams with free trial in Japan

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler promises to be a blockbuster bout, and fight fans in Japan will be delighted to hear that the contest will be show on Amazon Prime Video as part of your regular subscription. If you don't have an Amazon subscription, you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to see if you love all the free delivery, on-demand video and music on offer. If not, you can cancel any time.

Prime Video is the place to go to watch the Teraji vs Budler live stream in Japan. As well as access live sport and hundreds of brilliant series, films and shows, a subscription to Prime Video in Japan also includes free delivery on millions of products on Amazon, as well as Amazon Music.

How to watch Teraji vs Budler live streams from anywhere

Teraji vs Budler live streams by country

How to watch the Teraji vs Budler live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBC and WBA world junior flyweight title fight live stream between Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN.

ESPN Plus is another option for this fight. It's $9.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99.

Can you watch the Teraji vs Budler live streams in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there is no Teraji vs Budler live stream in the U.K. at the time of writing. There may, however, be a late deal done to show the big world title fight, with Sky Sports, TNT Sports and DAZN regular outlets that show boxing.

Sky Sports show plenty of shows each month, while TNT Sports also have a stacked roster of boxing. Streaming service DAZN could be another potential broadcaster if a late deal can be done.

Can you watch Teraji vs Budler live stream in Canada?

Unfortunately, fight fans in Canada won't currently be able to watch the Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler bout live as no broadcaster has yet picked up the contest. Previous boxing events have been available on PPV.com and FuboTV, which comes with a free trial, so keep an eye on those outlets in case a late deal is done.

Can you watch Teraji vs Budler live streams in Australia?

There are currently no the broadcast that have picked up the rights for the world title fight between Kenshiro Teraji and Hekkie Budler Down Under.

Previous big fights have often been shown on Kayo Sports Main Event, so keep any eye out on their website for their latest upcoming events in case it gets added late to their the outlet's schedule. Fox Sports have also been known to broadcast live boxing, so it's worth checking out Foxtel Now streaming service in case a deal is done for the fight there.

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Kenshiro Teraji Hekkie Budler Nationality Japanese South African Date of birth January 6th ,1992 May 18th, 1988 Height 5' 4.5" 5' 3'' Reach 64" 65" Total fights 23 39 Record 22-1 (14 KOs) 35-4 (11 KOs)

Teraji vs Budler Fight card

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hekkie Budler, 12 rounds, for Teraji’s WBC/WBA junior flyweight title

Junto Nakatani vs. Argi Cortes, 12 rounds, for Nakatani’s WBO junior bantamweight title

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Luis Guzman Torres, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Anthony Olascuaga vs. Giemel Magramo, 8 rounds, junior flyweights

Takumu Tamagawa vs. Hayato Yokoyama, 4 rounds, junior featherweights

Teraji vs Budler odds

DraftKings has the odds overwhelmingly in favor of Teraji (-900) to the underdog Budler (+500).