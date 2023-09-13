Google TV just got a major upgrade for gamers — and it’s coming to Chromecast

Google TVs are incredibly popular. Some of the best OLED TVs — and some of the best TVs overall — run on this growing smart TV platform powered by Android TV OS. And if you’re a gamer with a Google TV, you might have just got a major upgrade.

In the latest PS5 update announced by PlayStation (h/t FlatpanelsHD ), Sony revealed that PS Remote Play is now supported on Android TV and Google TV devices running Android TV OS 12 or later. That means if you have an eligible device, you can now stream your PS5 or PS4 to your TV.

To use PS Remote Play on eligible Android TV OS devices, you’ll just need to do two things. First, you have to download the PS Remote Play app onto the device. Then, you’ll just need to connect a DualSense controller to play your PS5 games, or a Dualshock 4 controller to play PS4 games. Unfortunately, you can’t just use one controller for both consoles, but in theory, you already have whichever one you need from buying your console.

Chromecast makes PS Remote Play a serious upgrade

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At the moment though, only two Google TV devices are verified to work so far with this PS Remote Play upgrade. The first is Sony’s flagship OLED TV, the Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED TV . But the other device? That’s the real headline here — because it's the Chromecast with Google TV 4K .

What this means is that you actually don’t need to have a Google TV to get this gaming upgrade, which is currently good news since only the lone Sony TV has it. Instead, for just $49, you can turn any 4K TV into a PlayStation thanks to this update. And if you need further convincing to get the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, it’s also one of our favorite streaming devices .

How does PS Remote Play work?

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Using PS Remote Play is pretty simple. All you need to do is make sure Remote Play is enabled on your console and that you have the PS Remote Play app installed on your device. As long as both the console and device are connected to the same network, you should be able to stream games with no problem — albeit probably with occasional lag.

For more details on how to set up PS Remote Play, check out our guide on how to use Remote Play on PS5 .