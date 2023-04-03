Hisense 2023 TV lineup: New Mini LED and Laser TVs coming soon

Hisense may not be a name you typically associate with the best TVs , but over the past few years, it’s brought some serious contenders to the table. In fact, if you look at our best TVs guide, you’ll see that the spot for the best gaming TV is occupied by last year’s Hisense U7H QLED TV . What about best budget TVs ? Yep, there’s a Hisense on that list too. In short, it’s a brand you definitely want to keep an eye on.

Especially with new 2023 TVs announced and on the way. Hisense announced its 2023 lineup back in January and we are still going hands-on with a few of the new models. We already got a chance to look at the Hisense UX Mini LED TV , for example, and it seriously impressed us.

So do you need to find out which Hisense TV is right for you? Can’t decide between a Mini LED or a Laser TV? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Hisense’s 2023 TV lineup.

Hisense UX: A seriously stunning Mini LED TV

(Image credit: Future)

Available in 85” screen size

The Hisense U8K Mini LED TV is billed as Hisense’s flagship TV, but the UX actually sits above it in the pecking order. It takes Hisense’s Mini LED technology and brings it to a whole other level in a stellar 85-inch package.

In fact, this is a TV that may truly contend with the best of the best. It isn’t as sleek as the best offerings from LG, Samsung and Sony, but it has display brightness that can rival them all. 20,000 Mini LEDs and 5,000+ local dimming zones powered by Hisense’s ULED X platform create a picture that holds up favorably against the QD-OLEDs from Sony and Samsung, even if it can’t quite match the true blacks of LG’s OLED TVs.

Price and availability are still TBD for the Hisense UX Mini LED TV, so keep an eye out for this page for that to be updated. In the meantime, check out our Hisense UX Mini LED TV early hands-on impressions .

Hisense U8K: Hisense’s 2023 flagship TV

(Image credit: Future)

Available in 55” to 85” screen sizes

The Hisense U8K may not be quite as impressive as the Hisense UX but don’t mistake that for us calling it unimpressive. The new Hisense flagship Mini LED TV comes loaded with features and a killer spec sheet.

The highlights are a peak brightness of 1,500 nits combined with over 1,000 local dimming zones to create an impressive picture. You also get an anti-glare, low-reflection screen to ensure that light doesn’t interfere with your viewing experience. Plus you get IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker modes to give your movies a boost.

There’s even a chance that the U8K’s 2.1.2 audio will make it so you don’t need a soundbar, though we still recommend you grab one of our best soundbars to take your home theater to the next level.

Currently, pricing and availability are still TBD.

Hisense U7K: The best gaming TV gets even better

(Image credit: Hisense)

Available in 55” to 85” screen sizes

Last year’s Hisense U7H QLED TV is currently our best pick for a gaming TV, but it’d be a surprise if this year’s Hisense U7K Mini LED doesn’t eventually replace it. Last year’s QLED panel is being replaced with Mini LED backlighting, and as long as it doesn’t come with a huge price increase, it should be a huge upgrade.

And that’s not the only upgrade coming to the U7K. Hisense is giving the display a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes this a serious TV for serious gaming. Add in Dolby Vision IQ HDR, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker mode and Dolby Atmos, and the Hisense U7K’s spec sheet starts to look seriously impressive.

Currently, pricing and availability are still TBD.

Hisense U6K: An impressive budget Mini LED TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Available in 55” to 85” screen sizes

The Hisense U6K may be one of the most wallet-friendly ways to get a Mini LED TV when it is finally available. Hisense says that prices are expected to start at less than $500 and if the Hisense U6K can even come close to the Mini LED performance of the Hisense UX Mini LED, it could be impressive.

Granted, there are some drawbacks. The refresh rate is limited to just 60Hz with a variable refresh rate and you’re stuck with old-fashioned Dolby Vision HDR instead of Dolby Vision IQ. But you still get HDR10+ support, Dolby Atmos sound and the excellent Google TV smart TV platform that powers all the Hisense ULED Mini LED TVs and Hisense Laser TVs.

Currently, pricing is expected to start at under $500 and availability is still TBD.

Hisense Laser TVs: Hisense’s bet on the future of TV

(Image credit: Future)

Aside from the new Mini LED ULED TVs, Hisense is also bringing a lineup of Laser TVs to the table in 2023. Technically, these aren’t actually TVs — instead, it is an ultra short throw projector and screen combined that is an alternative to a traditional TV.

The catch — or benefit, depending on your point of view — is that these screens are not small. The Hisense L9H TriChroma Laser TV comes with a 100-inch or 120-inch display, and the Hisense L5H 4K Smart Laser TV has the same options. If you need something a little smaller, you should probably stick with the ULED TVs.

But if you want a big screen you won’t be lacking features. The Hisense Laser TVs still come with Google TV, HDR support and more so you don’t feel like you’re missing out on the features of traditional TVs.

Currently, pricing and availability are still TBD.