Taylor Swift Evermore album releases today — how to stream it

Taylor Swift new album release date Evermore is streaming at midnight, Friday, December 11, on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Put on your cardigan, Betty: we've got a big surprise. Taylor Swift's new album Evermore just got announced, as the icon rings in her thirty-first birthday early with a surprise present for all of us. Yes, Taylor is showing that shocking new albums can drop twice in a single year — she's been busy during this pandemic.

On the morning of Dec. 10, Swift shocked fans with the surprise announcement of the album. The megastar first teased the chance of big news out by posting 9 images to Instagram over 4 minutes, and once the first three were up, we had an inkling of an idea. The full set of 9 images combine to reveal the album art — Swift, from behind, in the woods.

Then, at 9:04 a.m. ET, she made it official, posting "I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and Folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore."

The album definitely sounds like the sibling to her previous record Folklore, and Swift's description of the process behind it makes that all the more clear: "To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRWDecember 10, 2020

Swifties would probably have guessed this album would have some significance for the icon, coming out 2 days before her 31st birthday. As Swift tweeted, "Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now."

Tonight, we also get the first video from Evermore. Swift posted that "willow" will get a video at midnight, alongside the album release. She even said she's going to interact with fans, posting "I’ll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions."

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpYDecember 10, 2020

Evermore track list

Via social media posts, Swift included the full track list and some of the guests and crew for the album. Familiar highlighted guests include Bon Iver and The National (whose guitarist Aaron Dessner helped produce Folklore) and the band Haim.

Swift also tweeted that Jack Antonoff, William Bowery (aka Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn), Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon were among her collaborators in the songwriting process.

The standard edition of Evermore will have 15 tracks, while the deluxe physical edition has two bonus tracks: "right where you left me" and "it’s time to go."

Here's the full track list:

Willow Champagne Problems Gold Rush 'Tis the Damn Season Tolerate it No Body, No Crime (feat. Haim) Happiness Dorothea Coney Island (Feat. The National) Ivy Cowboy LIke Me Long Short Story Marjorie Closure Evermore (feat. Bon Iver) Right where you left me ** It's time to go **

** = deluxe edition bonus track

How to listen to Taylor Swift's Evermore

Tonight at midnight, TS9, Evermore, will arrive on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The physical edition can be pre-ordered at store.taylorswift.com — also at midnight. It costs $9.99. The deluxe edition is not on the site yet.