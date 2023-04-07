Succession season 4 episode 3 release date and time: How to watch on HBO and HBO Max

There's no wedding like a Roy wedding, and Succession season 4 episode 3 online should continue to prove that truth. Yes, dearly beloved, we're about to gather to see if Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) and Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe) can actually tie the knot that nobody believes they can. And to see how many of Connor's campaign press stunts (jet packs, anyone?) he can fit into the ceremony.

Succession season 4 episode 3 date, time U.S. date and time: Succession season 4 episode 3 airs Sunday (April 9) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits HBO Max (opens in new tab).

U.K. release date: Monday (April 10) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (April 10) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

Now that we've actually seen Logan Roy (Brian Cox) try and apologize to his children, and even seen Roman (Kieran Culkin) tempted to join up with his dad, we slice into the next of the final 10 episodes, which is titled "Connor's Wedding."

Here's the official episode description from HBO:

Before heading to Europe to meet with Matsson face-to-face, Logan tasks Roman with implementing an unsavory first step in his strategic refocus. Meanwhile, Connor fixates on minutia at his wedding.

And Connor getting obsessed with all the small things somewhat doesn't fit with the "who cares?" vibe he laid out at the weakest karaoke night ever, but when has a Roy ever been truly honest?

As for what else to expect, as we noted in our Succession season 4 premiere recap, everything currently feels like we're building to Roman's big decision of if he's a traitor to his siblings — or if they don't care about him enough to go back to Logan.

Here's the trailer for Succession season 4 episode 3, the best HBO Max show currently on the air, and we've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max are the two ways to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in the U.S..

Succession season 4 episode 3 arrives Sunday (April 9) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It also goes live on HBO Max at that time, which you can watch here (opens in new tab).

Scroll down for the full schedule.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in the UK

Succession season 4 episode 3 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST on Monday (April 10).

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of Succession season 4 in Canada, and episode 3 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (April 9) on Crave's HBO channel.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch Succession season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (April 10) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.

Succession season 4 episode schedule

Succession episodes will premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. That may be the same time as Yellowjackets season 2 airing on linear Showtime, but those episodes debut on Friday mornings.

Succession season 4 episode 1: Mar. 26

Succession season 4 episode 2: April 2

Succession season 4 episode 3: April 9

Succession season 4 episode 4: April 16

Succession season 4 episode 5: April 23

Succession season 4 episode 6: May 7

Succession season 4 episode 7: May 14

Succession season 4 episode 8: May 21

Succession season 4 episode 9: May 28

Succession season 4 episode 10: June 4

Succession season 4 cast

(Image credit: Claudette Barius/HBO)

The main cast of Roys and Roy-adjacents are:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wabsgams

Nicholas Braun as Gregory Hirsch

Then, you have the supporting cast

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra

Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Scott Nicholson as Colin

Zoë Winters as Kerry

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce

Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan

Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

Justin Kirk as Jeryd Mencken

Stephen Root as Ron Petkus